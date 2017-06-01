Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Brooklyn Park City Council will hold a public hearing in the City Hall Council Chambers, 5200 – 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN on Monday, June 26, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible.

The purpose of the public hearing will be to consider recommendations of the Brooklyn Park Charter Commission to amend Chapter 14, Section 14.04 (A)(5) of the Home Rule City Charter as follows:

ORDINANCE AMENDING CHARTER

CHAPTER 14, SECTION 14.04 (A)(5) OF THE HOME RULE CITY CHARTER

Text with strikeouts is proposed for deletion.

Text with underline is proposed for insertion.

The City of Brooklyn Park does ordain:

Section 1 . Chapter 14, Section 14.04 (A)(5) of the City Charter is replaced in its entirety as follows:

SECTION 14.04 PROHIBITIONS.

(A) Activities Prohibited –

(5) No person who holds any elected or compensated appointive city position shall solicit or receive any pay, commission, money, thing of value, or derive any profit, directly or indirectly, from or by reason of any action of the city more favorable than those granted to the public generally, or any contract to which the city shall be party, except his lawful compensation, including authorized expenditures, or salary as such member of the City Council or as such employee.

(5) No City officer or employee who is governed by either Minnesota Statutes Section 471.895, which prohibits City officials from receiving gifts, or by Minnesota Statutes Sections 471.87-.89, which prohibit City officials from benefitting financially from City contracts, shall violate any of those statutory provisions. An official or employee who receives any gift prohibited by this section shall return, dispose of, or request that the city council accept the gift on behalf of the city.

Devin Montero, City Clerk

