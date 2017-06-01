Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ROBBINSDALE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that there will be a Public Hearing of the Planning Commission of the City of Robbinsdale in the Council Chambers of the Robbinsdale City Hall, 4100 Lakeview Avenue North, on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. for the purpose of consideration of Zoning Text Amendment Z17-1 to allow food trucks as an accessory use in the DD-1 Downtown District which affects properties on either side of West Broadway between Hubbard Ave. N. and the Alley West of County Road 81 between 41st and 42nd Aves. N.

If you have any questions regarding the above public hearing, please contact Rick Pearson at 763-531-1266 or Shari Ross at 763-531-1269.

Any and all persons desiring to be heard shall be given an opportunity at the above stated time and place.

JUDD J. HARPER, Chair

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

June 1, 2017

693920