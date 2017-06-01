Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

THE LOCK UP SELF STORAGE at 6250 Olson Memorial Highway, Golden Valley, MN, 55422 will sell the contents of the following units to satisfy a lien to the highest bidder on June 20, 2017 by 2:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com. All goods must be removed from the unit within 24 hours. Unit availability subject to prior settlement of account.

Unit 1107- Tryenyse Jones: Furniture, bicycles, musical instruments, artwork, boxes/totes.

Unit 2201- Rita Lair: Wallpaper/fabric, bamboo shades, boxes and totes.

Unit 2207- Lindsey Paquette: Clothes/shoes, personal items, childrens booster seat.

Unit 2218- Rita Lair: Ceramic pots, 6 ladder, liquor, fabric and wallpaper.

Unit 2401- John McClain: Furniture, rug and lamp.

Unit 2423- Trena Allbritton: Furniture and snowthrower.

Unit 3327- Dorothy Murphy: Clothes/shoes, mattress, ping pong table and exercise equipment.

Unit 4083- Angel Rawls: Gas scooter, furniture, kids toys, clothes and personal items.

Unit 4505- Breon Media: Sofa, chair, dresser and entertainment center.

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

June 1, 8, 2017

693662