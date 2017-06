Notice is given that Chase Towing and Transport, Inc. at 10939 89th Ave. N., Maple Grove, MN 55369 is in possession of the following vehicle:

2002 MAZDA 626

PLATE# N/A

VIN# 1YVGF22C025284777

TOWED FROM: 8089 BROOKLYN BLVD BROOKLYN PARK on 5-19-2017

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

June 1, 8, 15, 2017

693286