Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF DAKOTA

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 19HA-PR-17-368

Estate of

MARION A. KEMPPAINEN

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 29, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Dakota County Judicial Center, 1560 Hwy 55, Hastings, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated January 7, 2011, and separate writing(s) under Minn. Stat. 524.2-513 (Will), and for the appointment of Robert A. Kemppainen, whose address is 7710 158th Ave. NE, Spicer, MN 56288 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administrator.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minn. Stat. 501B.41, subd. 5.

Dated: May 19, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Christopher Lehmann

Judge of District Court

Attorney for Personal Representative

Todd M. Kleinhuizen

Johnson, Moody, Schmidt & Kleinhuizen

320 First St. SW., P.O. Box 913

Willmar, MN 56201

Attorney License No: 211370

Telephone: 320-235-2000

FAX: 320-235-0480

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Brooklyn Center Sun post

June 1, 8, 2017

693036