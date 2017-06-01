Rebel lacrosse looks for section success

The Champlin Park boys lacrosse team has not had the easiest of seasons. Champlin Park junior Joey Faulds looks to maneuver past an Osseo/Park Center defender in the Rebels’ 16-9 loss to OPC May 24. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

The Rebels earned a season-opening victory over Totino-Grace before beginning a six-game losing streak from April 19 to May 10. A three-game winning streak gave the Rebels hope, but Champlin Park ended the year with three straight losses, including a 16-9 loss to Osseo/Park Center May 24.

“We have to look in the mirror and figure out what kind of effort we want to put out for the whole 60 minutes,” Champlin Park head boys lacrosse coach Ben Blaeser said. “We just have to get back to playing 60 minutes of lacrosse and we need to clean up our communication, defensively and offensively.

“When we’re talking, we’re a heck of a lot better.”

Champlin Park got off to a good start against OPC May 24, as it led 5-4 after the first quarter. The Rebels were out-scored 12-4 the rest of the way, however.

“We just have to get it all together and talk it out more,” senior Alex Hall said. “If we start playing really good offense and really good defense and work the ball around and play as a whole, we will really start working and grinding.”

Champlin Park trailed 7-6 at halftime, but OPC came out and won the third quarter 4-0 to take an 11-6 lead.

“It seems like second halves for us have been tough the last couple of games,” Blaeser said. “I would say our guys continued to fight through the second half.

“We had an adjustment in the second half, defensively, and the first five minutes were nice and then the floodgates opened up a little bit. We made some mental errors we couldn’t recover from.”

Jack Denzer scored five goals, while Joey Faulds added two scores and an assist, and Blake Loughrey, Connor Desrud added scores for the Rebels.

The regular season came to an end with the loss, and Champlin Park is set to begin the Section 7 tournament Thursday, June 1. In order to experience success, Blaeser would like to see his team give a full effort for the whole game.

“I wouldn’t necessarily put a number of wins on it, but I want to see our guys leave everything on the field,” Blaeser said. “We have a lot of freshmen, sophomores and underclassmen for the most part, but I would like everyone to leave it on the field like they are seniors.

“If we do that, if we lose in the first round I would be happy.”

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.