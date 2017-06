St. Raphael Catholic School will host a free outdoor concert and open house from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the school, 7301 Bass Lake Road, Crystal. The event will feature grilled hot dogs and chips, plus the chance for families to visit the school’s open house for preschool through grade eight. The Splatter Sisters will perform from 5:45-6:30. The community is invited to attend.