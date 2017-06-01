‘You have to look at the big picture’

Linda Valentine (at left), Jake Ripley, and Gretchen Wurzer in the hallway at Highview Alternative Program minutes before Wurzer signed off on Ripley’s completed credits, officially graduating him from the program. (Sun Post staff photos by Laci Gagliano)

A 2017 Highview graduate shares how he turned his future around and got ahead of the crowd

By Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

Jake Ripley, a recent graduate of the Highview Alternative Program in Golden Valley, is opting out of making any walk across a graduation ceremony stage, but then his achievement of finishing out his tenure in the Robbinsdale Area School District isn’t an ordinary graduation story.

Ripley just completed his required credits at Highview and will receive his diploma two steps ahead of the average graduate, with an entire year of college already completed, while continuing a full work schedule in his chosen field. He followed anything but a smooth path to get where he’s at today, but he’s stronger and wiser for it.

On a quiet Wednesday afternoon at Highview, Highview Principal Gretchen Wurzer’s voice comes over the speakers in every hallway and classroom.

“Here ye, here ye, Jake Ripley has graduated!” she announces. She’s just finished paperwork for the credits he has submitted, meaning he’s officially finished with high school.

“They do this for every graduate,” says Linda Valentine, graphic design teacher. “So we all go down and congratulate them.” Jake Ripley and Highview graphic design teacher Linda Valentine share a hug in the main office during a small commemoration of Ripley’s official graduation. He chose not to walk at the June 6 commencement, but principal Gretchen Wurzer will make sure to sneak in a festive acknowledgment for each graduating student.

A small procession of teachers and students files out of classrooms, and people detour from walks through the hallways to the front office. There, Ripley is already surrounded by several peers, teachers and administrators. Wurzer is blowing a kazoo, another teacher is keeping a rhythm on a hand drum, and the two administrators are gathered with a few students, waving their hands in the air and cheering to celebrate as people pass through the doors to shake hands, give Ripley a hug and tell him congratulations.

Ripley receives the hugs and handshakes with a grin. When Valentine approaches, there is a pause, then a big hug. That hug carries a couple years’ worth of meaning, since Ripley credits Valentine with really propelling him down his successful path.

Ripley said he severely struggled with school from eighth grade until his junior year. Once a successful student, his eighth grade year is when he took an unexpected turn in both his performance and emotional wellness.

“I stopped doing so well in school, failed almost every class. In seventh grade, I had almost all A’s,” he said. “It was kind of a shocker to family and friends.”

His freshman year of high school at Cooper was a major challenge for him.

“I barely skated by,” he said. “Then in 10th grade, I was diagnosed with depression, and really struggled, failed a few classes.”

Ripley began losing hope, and by his junior year couldn’t picture himself ever graduating or being successful. He said he and his parents suspected the depression was what had thrown him so severely off the path he had seemed to be on early in his schooling. As things got worse, he was burying himself deeper and deeper in what he described as an outer shell, and he was starting to get into trouble. He described how a former version of himself could barely fathom when other students gave up on trying, which was exactly where he found himself.

“In seventh grade I remember distinctly the thoughts when I looked at other students: ‘How can you just not care? How can you just not do homework, give up, not care, be rude to teachers?’” he recalled. “I came back and I was that student. I didn’t care, didn’t do homework, skipped class, (used) drugs and alcohol, while at school even. I never saw myself making it to graduation, so in my head it didn’t matter.”

A breaking point came when he was caught being high on campus.

“They sent the football coach down. I had played for two years. Come 12th grade, they weren’t even gonna let me play because of how bad I’d gotten, because of drugs, bad grades, and I was suspended twice at that point,” he said.

Ripley had been playing football most of his life, minus a knee injury in eighth grade that took him off the field for his entire freshman year. He had been a linebacker and a defensive end under Cooper coach Willie Howard.

Howard suggested to Ripley that he should consider Highview as an option to get himself back on track.

As it turned out, Highview wasn’t really optional if Ripley wanted to finish school. He soon received a letter from the district telling him and his parents that by that point, the alternative program was his only path to graduation.

“After I got the letter, I ended up talking to my parents about it. They weren’t really for it at the time – I don’t think they knew anything about Highview, but they figured I was trying and might as well give it a shot,” he said.

He and his parents attended an open house and did a few tours of the school. Ripley knew it was for the better that he enroll, but was anything but enthusiastic about it.

“It was a real blow to my ego. Before, I did have depression, but I had that outer shell of confidence, maybe more arrogant. Even though I felt low, I put myself above everybody else,” he confessed.

Ripley said the impression many people have of Highview is largely unflattering.

“The general perception of students at Highview is that they’re drug dealers, bad kids, people that just don’t fit in. I see that, I’ve heard it, I used to talk about it at Cooper. The teachers here want to change that perception,” he said.

The staff at Highview is a small, close-knit group of educators working to enrich and inspire their students, who are often disproportionately regarded as misfits or delinquents by those outside the Highview community, according to Ripley.

He said the teachers in the program see beyond the stereotypes and help humanize students who struggle behaviorally and academically.

“The teachers here care quite a bit. One of their biggest things is getting it in your head that you can be your own worst enemy if you classify yourself as that, if you classify this school as that, if you go here and just think that you’re a loser because you go here, or that you’re just a burnout,” he said.

While Ripley acknowledges there are students who never seem to get that message, he no longer views those peers the way he used to, and can even relate to them more now.

“They’re their own worst enemy, and because of the shell they’ve got around themselves, they keep themselves that way. I did it the first few months I was here. I still maintained that shell of what I was before,” he said.

The educators of Highview see it that way, too, and go out of their way to create opportunities for those students to find themselves.

“All these teachers here, you can talk to them about personal things. You can be open. They’ll break that shell down, and then you can be really successful,” he said.

Valentine was the first to break through Ripley’s shell, he said. Known as “Mrs. V,” she saw his potential lying dormant. She described a poorly executed assignment he turned in when he was in her intro to math class.

“I gave it back to him and said, ‘Not in my class. Do this over.’ He didn’t argue or fight, and he did it and did an excellent job. From that point forward, I got really good work from him. I could see the potential. You can tell when students have it but maybe haven’t been applying it,” she said.

Ripley said many teachers, and his parents, had tried to break through to him, telling him the same message over and over, but for some reason it hadn’t sunk in before he was a student in Valentine’s class.

“I had no hope of going to college, and I had barely a hope of graduating, but she put that thought in my head, ‘you can be something more.’ Not that other teachers hadn’t tried – they always try to plant the seed, and I had never allowed it to happen. I honestly can’t explain how she did it, but she was like, ‘You’re smarter than you let on.’ I never saw it myself. She saw it in me and every step of the way she’s pushed, and pushed, and pushed, even when I was ready to not try anymore,” Ripley said.

“I would definitely say she’s one of the most caring and influential on students here. If the student will put in the effort, she will go to the end of the world to help them accomplish things,” he added.

Along the way, Ripley faced a couple of discouraging setbacks. His best friend ended up coming to Highview, and Ripley tried hard to help the friend succeed, to no avail. Eventually, he had to cut off the friendship, which he’d had since the ninth grade, and lost his entire friend circle as a result.

Ripley also confronted the realities of how slowly paced earning credits can be. He said the program can give an illusion that it should only take a couple of weeks to earn a credit, but in reality, it’s an entire semester’s worth of work, like any other school.

“You’re just trying to get caught up and you’re thinking, ‘I should be moving faster.’ That was pretty rough. It kind of taught me that sometimes you can’t look at the little things. You have to look at the big picture, focus on the end goal,” he said.

Valentine teaches part-time at Hennepin Technical College, so she used her connection with the school to introduce Ripley to the possibility of entering a post-secondary education opportunity program. She took him on a tour of several degree programs at the college, in hopes that something would spark his interest.

“She scheduled a time and brought me up there personally and toured me through multiple programs until we found one that, right when we went in, was totally for me – fluid power and hydraulics,” he said. “When we got to fluid power, there was no other thought; that was it. We met with the instructors, I was looking at the equipment. Right away, I knew.”

Ripley breezed through his courses, acing them and even finding work in the field. Last summer, he worked 60-hour weeks as a field service technician, building large industrial filters. Currently, he works weekdays at Air-Hydraulic Systems making hydraulic hoses, a job he got through an instructor at HTC. On weekends, he sells auto parts at O’Reilly’s. With a seven-day work week, his schedule is packed to the brim, but that’s exactly how he wants it for the time being.

“Many people have told me I don’t have to have two jobs. I can work 40 hours at the fluid power job and make plenty of money. I haven’t had a day off in over a month,” he said. “Maybe my past self would not be OK with this, but right now, I’m a lot stronger than I used to be. I feel like at this point, if I didn’t work so much, I would be bored. I wouldn’t know what to do. I’m just putting money away, and finding ways to pay for next semester.”

He said next semester, he’s taking every possible class while working full-time.

“It’s kind of a claw-all. Everything I can get, I’m striving for,” he said.

The PSEO program has had a major impact on him. Valentine said he aced his first class, and the rest was history.

“He’s a young man now. He’s not a high school student floundering. He has direction, he knows what he’s going to do,” she said. “He wasn’t the model student when he started here, but there’s that whole maturity process, and he figured it out and took off. The change is so dramatic in him.”

Ripley found his calling along with that maturity.

While he has options at his fingertips like moving to Seattle to work for Boeing, Ripley said he plans to stay close to his family, with whom he’s closer to than ever before.

“One of my best friends is my dad,” he said. “We never used to get along. Over the past couple years it’s pulled a 360. I’m very close to my parents now. Whatever I do, I don’t want to leave home. Minnesota is where I belong.”

“Eventually, I want to get into a hydraulic shop somewhere, get dirty, work with oil and make things. At the end of the day, when you have a bunch of pallets full of equipment and you have something huge, something you didn’t see before … it’s the same as looking at the big picture. It’s not ‘this bolt and that bolt,’ it’s what’s there when you’re done. You can’t focus on the little things,” he said.

