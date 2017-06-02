Baseball, softball award finalists announced

Tonka’s Ramsey on baseball list while Metro West softball standouts make the cut

Finalists for the 2017 Play Ball! Minnesota Mr. Baseball and Ms. Softball awards were released Thursday.

Seven seniors were selected as finalists for the respective awards by a panel of high school and college coaches and professional scouts.

Award winners will be announced during a June 25 luncheon at Target Field and will throw out the first pitch at the Twins game on July 6.

Mr. Baseball finalists include: Sam Carlson (Burnsville); Ryan Christopher (Jackson County Central); Dylan Criquet-Danielson (Marshall); Bubba Horton (Maple Grove); Max Meyer (Woodbury); Trent Palmer (Anoka) and Jimmy Ramsey (Minnetonka).

Ms. Softball finalists include: Amber Elliott (Anoka); Ashton Hoeppner (Winona); Taylor Manno (Chanhassen); Ashley Mickschi (Woodbury); Kara O’Bryne (Stewartville); Marybeth Olson (Chanhassen); Gabby Sprang (Rosemount).

The awards are presented by the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Minute Men.

State tournaments for the four baseball and softball classes begins June 8 for softball and June 15 for baseball.

Casewell Park in North Mankato is the venue for the four-class state softball tournament, June 8-9.

In baseball, the Mini Met in Jordan (Class a), Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud (Class AA), Siebert Field in Minneapolis (Class 3A) and CHS Field in St. Paul (Class 4A) will serve as tournament hosts for the quarterfinals (June 15) and semifinals (June 16). All four state championship games will be played at Target Field on June 19. Class A at 10 a.m., Class AA at 1 p.m., Class 3A at 4 p.m. and Class 4A at 7 p.m.

