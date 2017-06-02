Scene & Heard: ‘Wonder Woman’ brings new hope to the DC universe

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

A few weeks ago I pulled a box out of storage containing a stack of comic books from 30+ years ago. The trip down Memory Lane confirmed what I already thought to be the case: growing up I was always more of a DC fan than Marvel.

That’s why the last four years have been so painful as the DC Extended Universe has been steamrolled by Marvel as it worked its way into theaters. From the boring and disjointed “Man of Steel” to the ridiculous and disappointing “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” to the directionless and scatterbrained “Suicide Squad,” I’d go so far as to say the early stages of the DCEU were a disaster.

So, despite the impressive trailers for the universe’s fourth entry – “Wonder Woman” – I entered the theater filled with skepticism. After all, I’d also been impressed with some (but not all) of the trailers for the other films.

It didn’t take long for me to realize that my skepticism was unwarranted and that “Wonder Woman” is the fresh air that this fledgling universe needed to keep breathing.

“Wonder Woman” picks up shortly after the events of “Dawn of Justice,” with Diana (Gal Gadot) having already met and fought alongside Batman and Superman.

While presumably waiting to fight more crime, Diana receives a package from Bruce Wayne. Inside is a black and white photo of her and four men – the same photo Wayne stumbled upon in “Dawn of Justice.” The photo takes Diana back 100+ years to when she was a small child just beginning to learn the ways of her Amazonian society.

As Diana grows older, her mother, Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen), and her aunt, Antiope (Robin Wright), push to train her harder than any other woman they’ve ever trained. She must, they feel, be ready should the day come where she’s needed to save the world.

That day arrives when soldier Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crash lands on the Amazon’s hidden island of Themyscira, bringing a slew of German soldiers.

World War I has found its way to Themyscira and it’s up to Diana help Trevor make his way to London to stop General Erich Ludendorff (Danny Huston) and his chief chemist Doctor Isabel Maru – a.k.a. Doctor Poison – from unleashing their latest weapon of mass destruction loose on the world.

The first thing that jumped out to me in “Wonder Woman” is the performance of Gadot. As I watched Gado I saw what I imagined Wonder Woman would be like in “real life.” She was believable, likable, and magnet. In a nutshell, she was exactly the opposite of Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, and anyone other than Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad.”

The thing that impressed me the most was how well Gadot brought both sides of her character to life. Diana really has two sides. The first is the princess of Themyscira – the innocent, somewhat naive, idealistic young woman seeing the outside world (and men) for the first time ever. The other is the ferocious warrior that can stand side by side with a billionaire vigilante and a demigod. Both command your attention throughout.

The biggest kudos, however, should go to director Patty Jenkins and screenwriter Allan Heinberg.

Under the watchful eye of producer/writer/director Zack Snyder, with assists from David Goyer, David Ayers and Chris Terrio, the DCEU has been dark, a bit uneventful, and, quite frankly, not much fun. Dark can be good (see Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy), but it has to have a reason and not feel forced. In the first three films in the universe, this was not the case.

Jenkins and Heinberg cast that darkness aside – at least for the most part – in exchange for excitement, stunning visuals, humor, heart, and a fun, original story. The action is unsurprisingly over-the-top and fast-paced, but the story doesn’t suffer from it as a result.

With a star-making performance from its lead, and a wonderful mix of action and storytelling, “Wonder Woman” is hands-down the best DCEU so far. Hopefully this will be the turning point in making the film universe as enjoyable as the books we all grew up with.

★★★★ of ★★★★★

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at www.facebook.com/JaredMovies.