Hopkins haunts Falcon baseball

Despite falling 4-3 to Hopkins May 26 in their second game of the Section 6, Class 4A tournament, the Armstrong baseball team knew it still had a chance to qualify for the state tournament. The Armstrong baseball team gathers outside of its dugout to celebrate an inning-ending defensive play during the Falcons’ 3-2 loss to Hopkins May 31. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Armstrong won its first game of the tournament 18-2 over Minneapolis Southwest May 24 before falling to the Royals.

Rather than allowing themselves to sulk after the loss, Armstrong entered the loser’s bracket with something Armstrong head baseball coach Brian Sobiech has been trying to find all year.

Aggressiveness.

Armstrong defeated St. Louis Park 8-0 May 30, before the Falcons bested Southwest 7-3 May 31.

“We’re being more aggressive, and that’s what we needed to do,” Sobiech said. “The loss to Hopkins came down to not being aggressive and we were in the game, but we didn’t seize the opportunities when we had them.

“They took that lesson to heart.”

Blake Williams led the Falcons to victory against St. Louis Park by allowing just six hits in his seven innings. On offense, Alex Proctor (3-for-3 with two RBIs) led the Falcon bats.

Armstrong fell behind early against Southwest, as the Falcons trailed 1-0 after the first inning, but Armstrong scored five runs in the first three innings to take the victory.

Jerick Kuznia earned the win by allowing three runs (two earned), six hits and two walks in his four innings. He also went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Falcon offense.

“It’s never good enough, you can always do better,” Kuznia said. “I have been going through some mechanical stuff lately, but my hitting has been on the upswing.”

Nick Sturnieks shined in relief of Kuznia, as he allowed just one hit and one walk in his three innings. He struck out six batters. Brayden Gray (2-for-4 with two RBIs) also helped lead the Falcon offense.

While Armstrong has been given some strong performances this season, Sobiech knows it takes a complete team effort from his group to earn victories.

“Our guys are big on not only making sure they have a team atmosphere, but that they’re picking each other up,” Sobiech said. “We talk a lot about making sure we’re doing the right things, we don’t have a superstar, so we all need to be doing the right things to win.”

Armstrong was given a full team effort against Hopkins again May 31, but a walk-off two-run double ended the Falcons’ season with a 3-2 loss to the Royals.

“We put together a great effort, we put the ball in play,” Sobiech said. “We just didn’t catch any breaks.

“We hit balls hard, we didn’t get a clutch hit and in the end we just ran out of juice.”

Mitchell Waletzki pitched six and two-thirds solid innings, allowing just four hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out six. On offense, Kuznia stole home and Proctor hit an RBI double to drive in the two Falcon runs.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Sobiech said. “It takes guts to get through those game, especially after a hard loss, to come into the loser’s bracket and win a couple games to make it to the final three.

“It’s not an easy thing to do, it’s pretty easy to mail it in at this time of the year for the kids.”

Despite the loss ending the Falcons’ season, Sobiech is proud of what his team was able to accomplish this year.

“They’re great guys, they made a goal to make it to the state tournament and they came up a little bit short,” Sobiech said. “They brought us back to the final four in the section, where we feel we belong.

“We struggled a little in sections last year,. But these guys led and they did that over the course of the year.”

