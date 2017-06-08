Brooklyn Park man convicted of second-degree murder

A Brooklyn Park man was convicted of second-degree murder May 31 after a man was shot in the back and died in Minneapolis on June 30, 2016.

Daquan Bradley, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Mario McGee after a week-long trial in a Hennepin County District Court. Bradley was also found guilty of felony possession of a firearm.

Judge Tanya Bransford acquitted Bradley of a first-degree premeditated murder charge.

Due to Bradley’s criminal history, Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines recommend that he be sentenced to more than 31 years in prison. Prosecutors plan to argue that he be sentenced to 35 years, on the high end of the sentencing range.

Sentencing is set for July 10.

At approximately 8 a.m. June 30 last year, an adult female identified as I.C. in the county criminal complaint was at her Minneapolis apartment with Bradley, and several other people. McGee, I.C.’s former boyfriend, arrived at the apartment, and a fight broke out between Bradley, McGee and another individual.

Surveillance footage from the apartment shows Bradley and the other man throwing McGee out of the apartment, where Bradley and the man beat McGee. Footage the shows I.C. attempting to break up the fight and McGee exiting the building from the rear.

After the fight, another unidentified female witnessed I.C. and Bradley enter I.C.’s bedroom. They were the only two individuals in the bedroom. There was a gunshot, and the female heard I.C. yell, “Oh my God you just shot him,” according to the criminal complaint. The prosecution argues that Bradley shot McGee in the back from the apartment window.

A spend 9mm casing was found in the window well beneath the apartment window.

“The amount of time that elapsed between when Mr. Bradley ejected Mario McGee from the apartment until he fired the fatal shot, we believe was ample time for Mr. Bradley to form the premeditated thought required for a first-degree murder conviction and life in prison,” said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. “Nonetheless, we will argue forcefully that with this crime, combined with his previous crimes, that society is only safe if Mr. Bradley is behind bars for the longest possible time,” he said.

Witnesses reported seeing a man hit by a bullet and collapsing in the street at 24th Street East and Oakland Avenue South. One witness reported hearing a window open before the shot was fired.

Police located Bradley at his home in Brooklyn Park, where he had a 9mm handgun in the waistband of his pants.

Bradley has been convicted in 2009 and 2013 for prohibited person in possession of a handgun. He is prohibited from possession of a firearm because of a 2004 juvenile adjudication for aggravated robbery.

