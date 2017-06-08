Champlin Park earns Section 5AAAA baseball title

The Champlin Park baseball team advanced to the Class 4A baseball tournament by taking home the Section 5AAAA championship with a 2-1 10-inning win over Mounds View June 7. Champlin Park junior Max Loven allowed just one run in eight innings to help guide the Rebels to a 2-1 win in the Section 5AAAA title game. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

The Rebels did not get off to a good start to the game, as a misplayed ball in left field led to a one-out triple for Mounds View, with the runner scoring on an RBI single the next at-bat.

Champlin Park immediately answered Mounds View with a run of its own after Zach Loven worked a one-out walk and Quinn Viktora hit a ball the other way into the left-center field gap for an RBI double.

Then both pitchers settled down. Base runners were a rare sight through the next seven innings, as both Loven and Mounds View’s Matthew Laursen pitched strong games.

Laursen allowed just two hits and one walk in his eight innings for Mounds View.

Champlin Park didn’t threaten again after the first inning until the bottom of the 10th, where the Rebels loaded the bases with none out. After a strikeout, Hanson hit a fly ball to deep center to score pinch runner Jack Snee to send the Rebels home as winners.

