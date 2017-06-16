Rebel softball finishes third

The Champlin Park softball team won its first two games of the Section 5AAAA tournament, but losses to Maple Grove and Spring Lake Park ended the Rebels’ season at the section semifinal game. Champlin Park senior Brittney Davis takes a big swing at a pitch during game action from earlier this season. (Sun Post file photo by Chris Chesky)

“We knew throughout the season knew we would have an excellent chance to win the section, so the motivation to play was not hard to find,” Champlin Park head softball coach Bryan Woodley said. “We played some of our best softball in sections and let the Maple Grove game slip away from us.

“The kids were great all season long, never gave up and continued to work hard throughout the year.”

The Rebels scored a run in the sixth inning to tie Maple Grove, but the eventual section champion Crimson scored a walk-off run in the eighth inning to seal the victory.

Holly Blaska led the Rebels’ effort by going 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs. Baleigh Shuck (2-for-5 with two RBIs) , Brittney Davis (2-for-3 with one run scored and three walks) and Jordan Johnson (2-for-3) also led the Rebel offense in the loss to Maple Grove.

Champlin Park was held to just one hit its next time out, as the Rebels’ season ended with a 2-0 loss to Spring Lake Park May 30.

The loss to the Panthers ended the Rebels’ season, and the Champlin Park careers of their eight seniors.

“These eight seniors were the winningest group of players to ever come through Champlin Park,” Woodley said. “They will be greatly missed and we will see who of our young players will step up to fill the void.”

With some young talent already on the roster, Champlin Park has a core of players that could help it compete next season.

“The torch has been passed by our seniors down to [freshman] Piper Otto and [sophomore] Holly Blaska,” Woodley said. “These girls will have to create their own legacy here at CP.”

Davis and Blaska were named to the All-Northwest Suburban Conference team following the season, while Johnson, Riley Husom and Laura Kloeppner were named to the honorable mention squad. Blaska, Husom and Johnson were named to the all-section team, while Kloeppner, Stacy Smith and Johnson were named to the Academic All-State team. Blaska was voted as the Champlin Park team MVP.

