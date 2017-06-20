Champlin Park ends 2017 at state

One season removed from a runner-up finish at the 2016 Class 4A state tournament, the Champlin Park baseball team was not expected to make a return trip to state. Champlin Park senior Ian Koltes dives back to first base during the Rebels’ 4-1 loss to Woodbury June 15. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

The Rebels lost 14 seniors after last season, including seven of the team’s nine starting position players. Rather than allowing the low expectations to sink their spirits, Champlin Park used their underdog status as motivation.

The Rebels completed a 13-5 regular season before posting a 4-0 record in the Section 5AAAA tournament to earn the section title and a spot at state.

Champlin Park was unable to carry its momentum from the section tournament over to the state tournament, however, and the Rebels lost their two state tournament games 4-1 to Woodbury June 15, and 4-2 to Maple Grove June 16.

Champlin Park opened the state tournament against Woodbury and their ace pitcher Max Meyer, who was drafted in the 34th round by the Minnesota Twins June 14. Despite the unfavorable pitching matchup, Davis encouraged his team to stay positive.

“He’s human, he’s 17 or 18 years old, he’s a high schooler, this is a state tournament and he can have nerves too, so we couldn’t get beat mentally before the game started,” Davis said. “I thought our kids did a good job of getting their bats on the ball when he threw his fastball.

“We threatened a few times and we made a few defensive mistakes we haven’t been making that cost us pretty big.”

Woodbury scored twice in the sixth and seventh innings to take the 4-1 victory.

Zach Loven went 2-for-3 with one run scored to lead the Champlin Park offense. Ian Koltes drove in the lone Champlin Park run with an RBI groundout in the sixth inning.

Max Loven was dominant on the mound for Champlin Park, as he allowed just four hits and two walks in his six innings. Loven allowed two unearned runs while striking out six batters.

“It was another outstanding performance for [Loven],” Davis said. “That’s a very good team, especially at the top of their order, and he did a great job today.

“We can’t ask for much more than that.” Champlin Park centerfielder Cal Hanson leaps to rob a Maple Grove hitter of an extra-base hit during the Rebels’ 4-2 loss to Maple Grove June 16. (Photo by Rich Moll-richmollphotography.com)

While the loss sent Champlin park to the loser’s bracket, Davis hoped his team could use the experience at state to help motivate them in the future, no matter where they are heading in the future.

“The state tournament experience is great with all the stuff that goes on before it and having the experience of being in a big ball game,” Davis said. “This is great for our younger guys and it creates good memories for our seniors, so that stuff is awesome.

“It’s obviously a better experience and a better memory if you come out on the right side of the ball game. That didn’t happen for us today, but, like I said, it is a good experience for our younger guys and it’s a good memory for our seniors.”

Champlin Park went up against another good pitcher in its second state game, as the Rebels faced Maple Grove and University of Minnesota-bound Bubba Horton. Champlin Park couldn’t capitalize on offense, and six errors on defense led to a 4-2 loss for the Rebels.

“We had another good pitcher, Bubba threw well, and Maple Grove played better than us today,” Davis said. “We had way too many errors, six errors will not win you games especially in the state tournament.

“It was a little disappointing we kicked the ball around as much as we did today because that’s not the way we have been doing things down the stretch. We will focus on the positive, and the fact that they were resilient up through this point is something I am super proud of them about.”

Cole Albers starred for the Rebels, as he pitched five solid innings, allowing just four hits, one walk and three runs while striking out five, while also hitting a solo home run.

“I just went out there and competed as well as I could,” Albers said. “I was dealing and then I lost it in the fifth, but that happens in baseball.”

Despite the team’s two losses, many of the Rebels were simply happy to be at the state tournament.

“This was great, I was here last year, but to be back, especially with my brother, was great,” senior Zach Loven said. “It was something I was looking forward to my entire life.”

“We proved everybody wrong all year,” Albers said. “Last year it didn’t go our way either, but it’s a big deal for our school to go to the state tournament and proving a lot of people wrong.”

The end of the Rebels’ state tournament expeirence also marked the end of the Champlin Park careers of the team’s seven seniors, including Zach Loven and Albers.

“[Being a Champlin Park Rebel] means a lot to me,” Albers said. “Just playing the game the right way, we have really good coaches.”

“I loved going to Champlin Park, everything about it,” Loven said. ‘I had a blast during my high school career and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

With a second consecutive trip to state in the books, Davis hopes the success of this year’s squad leads to bigger things for upcoming Rebel teams.

“Hopefully this carries on a tradition of excellence and good baseball at Champlin Park High School,” Davis said. “That’s what each of these groups have the opportunity to do, leave their mark.

“This baseball team will go down as leaving a very positive mark on the program and keeping us going in the right direction. I couldn’t be happier for these guys and the success they had. To get to the state tournament is something special and something they will never forget.”

With many talented players returning next season, Davis knows this year’s success may lead to bigger things in the future.

“Last year we went to the state tournament and graduated 14 seniors,” Davis said. “This year, to have so many guys with the experiences of going through not only some nail-biters in the section tournament, but the state tournament is really different.

“I feel great about the pitchers we have coming back, Max, Michael [Ulland] and Brady [Higgins] have all proven they can pitch well, not just in the Northwest Suburban Conference, but with the best of the best, too.”

