Yunker returns to lead Rebel volleyball

The Champlin Park volleyball team will once again be led by a familiar face, as head coach John Yunker will be returning to the program. John Yunker will be returning to Champlin Park this season after initially stepping down from his position Jan. 27. (File photo by Brian Flanary)

Yunker announced that he stepped down from the position Jan. 27 to join the University of North Dakota as an assistant coach. Champlin Park Athletic Director Matt Mattson confirmed Yunker’s return June 15.

“I had to take a chance on this college thing, it was a really great opportunity at a really great program, but at the end of the day it maybe wasn’t exactly what I was looking for,” Yunker said. “It’s not a super-small town, but it’s not a big town, and I was away from family and things that I normally know.

“It’s amazing how much less training there is at the next level, it’s more of a team atmosphere, while I am more of a ‘let’s get my nose dirty and train, train, train’ kind of coach.”

Yunker and Alison Axness, who was in line to become the Rebels’ head coach after securing a position as a physical education teacher at Champlin Park, had spoken intermittently during the spring, and Axness told Mattson Yunker’s return to the program might be possible, Mattson said.

Axness will be Yunker’s top assistant at Champlin Park.

“I was going to be happy with staying and pursuing it, but, as it turns out, Champlin was still open,” Yunker said. “I reached out to Mattson and asked him what he thought.

“I know what’s there still in terms of volleyball players and what’s coming back this fall and the seasons going forward. It was the perfect storm, not like anything was bad in Grand Forks, but it wasn’t what I was looking for and there was a very good opening back home.”

Yunker’s return to Champlin Park reunites him with the program and the players he spent six years developing.

“I’m excited for all of them, I happened to see the seniors last week,” Yunker said. “You build those relationships with the players and the families and you get to see them all the way through.

“I’m looking forward to it from that standpoint.”

While Champlin Park will be without many key seniors from last season, namely Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year Sydney Hilley, Yunker believes his squad will be able to once again find success this year.

“From the volleyball standpoint people are going to say we graduated this and we graduated that, and we did,” Yunker said. “That’s high school volleyball, someone graduates each year and you go from there.

“Having 10 kids with varsity experience returning is nice at this point, so we will keep our fingers crossed that this will be a fun and exciting year again.”

