Rebel boys fall in section opener

The Champlin Park boys lacrosse team posted just four wins during the 2017 regular season, but the Rebels hoped they could turn their season around at the Section 7 tournament. The Champlin Park boys lacrosse team ended the 2017 season with a 4-9 regular season record. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

“There were several things the team improved upon throughout the season but one thing that stood out was how the defense was playing much more as a team and less as individuals,” Champlin Park head boys lacrosse coach Ben Blaeser said. “We also were much more aggressive on groundballs and physical on both sides of the ball later in the year which was good to see.

Champlin Park, seeded ninth in the tournament, played No. 8-ranked Duluth May 30, where the Rebels fell 10-5.

“We came out pretty slow in the first half and Duluth gained a lead, but we were able to battle and win the second half,” Blaeser, who missed the game after the birth of his first child, said. “This team battled all year long and never quit, no matter the circumstances.”

The loss to Duluth ended the Rebels’ 2017 season and the Champlin Park careers of the team’s seven seniors.

“These players did so much on and off the field and truly left the program better than they found it,” Blaeser said. “All of them have been positive role models and several are going on to play college lacrosse which will be fun to see.

“Another great group of young men leaving to pursue their dreams.”

With seven current sophomores and six current juniors set to return next season, Blaeser knows the Rebels have the potential to take a step forward next season.

“I hope to see these guys bigger, faster, stronger and ready to roll next spring,” Blaeser said. “I have high hopes and the bar is always set high here at Champlin Park, so the players know what the expectations are for next year.”

Jack Denzer was awarded second-team all-section, while Denzer and Joey Faulds were named to the All-Northwest Suburban Conference, while Blake Loughrey and Cody Iserman were added as honorable mentions.

