Brooklyn Park’s Golden Spud discovered at Founders Park

Spud McTater can rest easy until this time next summer.

The Golden Spud Hunt, Brooklyn Park’s annual search for the city mascot’s fabled family heirloom, has ended after the release of only two clues to its whereabouts.

Tom Lauinger, a New Hope resident, found the Golden Spud at Founders Park, on the north side of the city off Noble Avenue.

Each year, in honor of Tater Daze, the city hides the spud somewhere on city property and offers a reward for its return.

While searching for the spud has typically been a family affair for Lauinger, with his wife, children and grandchildren all pitching in, he found the spud on his own this year. Tom Lauinger, a New Hope resident, stands next to the rock outcropping at Founders Park where he found the Golden Spud. (Sun Post staff photo by Kevin Miller)

“We get out, and we get to see the grandkids,” Lauinger said.

Since the first clue the city released was rather vague, the family didn’t begin their search until the second clue was revealed, Lauinger said.

Lauinger and his family went out to search for the spud at several parks, but were unsuccessful. The family has a shared blog where they brainstormed ideas for where the spud might be located.

They first searched at Pinebrook Park, and Willowstone Park, but the spud was nowhere to be found.

“The kids would play on all the slides and everything, and somebody would also be looking around for the Golden Spud, and then sometimes the kids would come out and help us out,” Lauinger said.

His family was disappointed they did not find the spud on their first outing, he said. On a warm and windy June 10 afternoon, he asked his family if they wanted to go searching again, but the heat put a damper on their enthusiasm.

Lauinger ventured out alone, searching Royal Oaks Park first, without any luck. His son and daughter-in-law live near Founders Park and suggested he search for the spud there.

Upon arrival, he searched under several trees and inside a culvert, but found nothing other than trash. As he walked to a trash can tdo throw out the rubbish, he glanced over at an ornamental rock outcropping near the parking lot.

“I look down, and in between the two rocks, underneath one of the rocks, it looked kind of suspicious, and I said to myself ‘Tom, I think you found it,’” he said. The spud was hidden between the two rocks.

There is a $300 cash reward for the person who finds the Golden Spud. Winners can receive $400 if they have purchased a 2017 Tater Daze button before finding the spud. Lauinger had a Tater Daze button.

Lauinger said he plans to take his family out to dinner with the money he won.

Jan Ficken, manager of recreation programs and services, said this is one of the fastest discoveries of the spud in recent years.

This was Lauinger’s second year searching for the spud.