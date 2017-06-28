Foreman makes the ultimate sacrifice

Whether it’s making the decision to help protect his country, or the decision to help a child in need, Armstrong senior Henry Foreman has made recent decisions that impact more lives than just his own. Armstrong senior Henry Foreman (26) made the decision to join the Marine Corps following his graduation from Armstrong High School. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Almost one year ago, Foreman finalized his post-high school plans and made the decision to join the Marine Corps through its delayed-entry program.

“I always had it in the back of my head, the military in general,” Foreman said. “With the patriotism and the sense of doing something bigger than myself, it’s something I wanted to do.

“I believe with my research that the Marine Corps is the best of the best.”

Foreman, in addition to making the commitment to the Marine Corps, decided that he wanted to take his selflessness a step further by donating his hair, which he has grown out for a year, to Wigs 4 Kids, a Michigan-based organization that provides wigs to children and teens at no cost.

“I had the flow going, and I let it keep going because I knew I would eventually have to cut it,” Foreman said. “I wanted to enjoy the long hair while I can.

“I figured what better way to get rid of it than to kids that need it.”

When Foreman first told his friends and family of his plans, he said they were shocked, but they supported his desires.

“I think they were pretty astonished when I told them I was going into the Marine Corps,” Foreman said. “I don’t know if they ever thought of that from me.

“I have a close group of friends that has been hanging out with me for a long time, and they have only seen me with the long hair. It’s awesome knowing there is support coming from my friends and my family.”

Elliot Olson, a close friend of Foreman’s and a fellow senior at Armstrong, said he wasn’t surprised by Foreman’s decision.

“That’s something that, no matter who you hear it from, it is a little bit of a surprise,” Olson said. “I know that his personality, he carries himself with a lot of discipline and integrity, so once he told us he was going into the Marines it all made sense.

“I’m not surprised by anything he does, because he’s an amazing guy. He has always been extremely caring and he has carried on that pattern in a really inspirational way.”

In order to prepare for the Marine Corps, Foreman adopted an intense workout regimen that included playing lacrosse for the Armstrong Falcons. As the Falcons’ starting goaltender,

“Lacrosse helped me a lot in building those leadership qualities,” Foreman said. “Especially being the goalie, I was the quarterback on the field, knowing what everyone was supposed to be doing, then I had to have focus in the game.”

Foreman recorded an 8-3 record and helped anchor one of the better defensive units in the state last season. Foreman recorded 94 saves in 11 games with the Falcons. With his Armstrong career having come to a close, Foreman looks back fondly on his Falcon career.

“Playing under [Armstrong head boys lacrosse coach Luke Gellerman], coming in with a new coach, he really took us by storm,” Foreman said. “He built us up, and it was cool to be at the beginning of the program and grow with him as a coach and as a player.”

