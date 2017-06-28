Siblings guide Pirates’ state track effort

Park Center senior Feyisayo Ayobamidele is no stranger to the Class 2A state track and field meet. Stephen and Feyisayo Ayobamidele were Park Center’s two representatives at the 2017 Class 2A state meet June 9 and June 10. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Ayobamidele qualified for the state track meet in each of her four years at Park Center. While she was never able to earn the state crown, she was pleased with her accomplishments, nonetheless.

“It’s pretty exciting, because not many people can say they have been to state every year since they were a freshman,” Ayobamidele said. “It’s a strong accomplishment for me and it shows me that when you set a goal for yourself and hit it, good things can happen.”

Her younger brother Stephen, however, was not just new to the state meet, but also to varsity track and field.

“This means a lot, I did track in eighth grade and I stopped and came back this year,” Stephen Ayobamidele said. “I wanted to see more stuff, I wanted to do more things, so I tried this out.

“This was the best fit for me.”

The Ayobamidele siblings were Park Center’s two representatives at the state meet this season, making the experience a family affair.

“This is going to be something really special,” Stephen Ayobamidele said. “This is something me and her are going to remember and talk about in the future.

“Sharing this experience with her is really great and it means something to my family, also.”

While Feyisayo is a seasoned state meet veteran, Stephen had to overcome an injury, as well as the jitters that come with the first time at the state meet. After qualifying for state with a 45-foot-5 inch performance in the triple jump, Stephen recorded a 43-foot-8 and one-quarter inch jump to place eighth at state.

“This is actually a great experience for me,” Stephen Ayobamidele said. “It is great to be doing this as a family.

“This means a lot.”

Feyisayo, after placing ninth in the prelims, finished in fifth-place with a time of 57.78 seconds.

“I felt strong until the 100-meter mark, then my legs got really heavy,” Feyisayo Ayobamidele said after the prelims. “I really tried to push myself, but my body can only do so much, go so far.

“I didn’t want to risk pulling something, so I had to dial it down.”

After finishing her final state meet, Feyisayo was simply happy to have shared the experience with her brother.

“It feel really good, because he has always thought of himself as a basketball and football player and I have been trying to get him on the track and to take it seriously,” Feyisayo Ayobamidele said. “This year he went out, I told him to push himself and work hard, and he got to the state tournament.

“I’m really proud of him as his big sister. As a little brother it can be hard to listen to your sister, but he is well-disciplined, he worked hard.”

While Stephen will be returning to the Pirates next year for his senior season, Feyisayo will don the green and gold at North Dakota State University, where she will compete as a track and field athlete.

