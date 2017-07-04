Olson led Falcons’ scoring attack

An argument can be made that Armstrong midfielder Elliot Olson was one of the hottest scorers in the state during the Falcons’ Section 5 tournament. Armstrong senior Elliot Olson maintains possession while being guarded by Eden Prairie’s Quentin Matsui during game action from the 2017 season. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Olson scored six goals in two games to lead the Armstrong offense, and was one of the Falcons’ top contributors during the regular season, as his 15 goals ranked third behind Matthew Zehrer (18) and Austin Greiner (17).

“Our team, we knew we were going to be one that had to create offense all the way around,” Olson said. “We have great players, but none of us are good enough to do it by ourselves.

“I remember it was our third or fourth game playing with a group of juniors that was new to varsity, and we knew they could hold their own and score the goals we couldn’t always provide. If one of us has an off game, we knew we could still create.”

Armstrong maintained its offensive approach during the Section 5 tournament, as 11 different Falcons scored during the two games of the tournament. While Olson knew his teammates were more than capable of stepping up to help lead the team, he wanted to do his part to make his teammates’ jobs as easy as possible.

“Honestly it came to a point where I was ready to put it all on the field,” Olson said. “When you know that any game could be your last, it’s funny how you feel you have less to lose.

“I was just out there to enjoy it all with my boys. Win or lose, I wanted to go out playing my best.”

Once the Armstrong coaching staff and his teammates saw how Olson was able to score at will, Olson said his team leaned on him to be a focal point during the section tournament.

“I remember our coach saying in the huddle, ‘Elliot, it’s time’ and telling me he wanted me to close it out for us,” Olson said. “There isn’t anything that puts more confidence in me and not a bigger honor I can receive than our coach and players looking to me for a spark.”

While Armstrong’s 2017 season came to an end at with a 9-8 double-overtime loss to Blake, Olson said he will look back fondly on what he and the Falcons were able to accomplish during the 2017 season.

“The Falcon lacrosse program has formed me in many ways beyond just the sport,” Olson said. “It’s one of the biggest honors and best opportunities I could have ever been offered.

“Our team is unique in the fact that, even if it wasn’t 10-4 and 4-10, we would still be the team that is the happiest to play and be out there with each other. This season was not only fantastic on the score sheet, but great for building relationships with guys I knew I could fall on for any scenario, not just lacrosse.”

Olson will attend St. John’s University in the fall, where he will focus on his academics.

Follow Sun Post sports editor Chris Chesky on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris and on Facebook at SunSportsStaff.