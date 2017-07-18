Making a push for state

The Westphal Armstrong American Legion baseball team completed its regular season with a 12-8-1 record, but is looking for more success at the Sub-State 9 tournament. Westphal Armstrong’s Blake Williams delivers a pitch in game action from earlier this season. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

After completing play in the Gopher Classic, five games in three days, July 9, the Falcons wrapped up the regular season with four games last week.

Despite the busy schedule, Westphal Armstrong head coach Jimmer Nunn has been pleased with the way his team has performed as of late.

“[The team] is doing well, this is probably the longest stretch of a schedule we have had over the last few years,” Nunn said. “We have had a lot of games, so the kids are getting some opportunities to play some competitive baseball.”

Nunn said the success of the team’s younger and more inexperienced players has been one of the biggest reasons behind the team’s improvement.

“I feel like a lot of kids have really impressed me,” Nunn said. “Cole Harms, one of our pitchers, has been playing in the infield, DHing, and hitting for himself and I have been impressed with him.

“I’m seeing kids like him improve, Weston Johnson has been putting in a lot of time improving in the outfield and improving his hitting and I have put him in some games and he is making some cool plays.”

Westphal Armstrong went 2-1-1 last week, with the Falcons’ first win of the week coming against Edina 2 July 10.

Eric Goldman and Preston Reed each picked up RBIs as Westphal Armstrong recorded a 2-0 victory over Edina 2.

Mike O’Malley started for the Falcons and allowed five hits and two walks in his three shutout innings. Harms then struck out three and allowed one hit in his two innings, while Blake Williams allowed just one walk in his two innings while striking out five batters.

Westphal Armstrong couldn’t build off its first win of the week against Andover July 11, as Andover collected 19 hits en route to a 14-8 victory.

O’Malley led the Falcon offense with a 3-for-4 day with two RBIs and two runs scored. Alex proctor went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and a solo home run. Reed (1-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored) and Dawson Dee (1-for-3 with one RBI) also had strong days for Westphal Armstrong.

Westphal Armstrong then bounced back with a 7-7 tie with Ham Lake July 12.

Reed went 4-for-5 with two runs scored to lead the Falcon offense. Nunn spoke highly of Reed’s ability to lead the Falcons both on and off the field.

“Going back to last year, one of the guys that has been an excellent role model is Preston Reed,” Nunn said. “He’s a great player in our program and he models for kids how you warm up, he models for kids in games.

“He is a talented player and he doesn’t have an ego, he has never had an ego and he is always helping kids out and I have been very, very pleased with him over this year.”

Dee (3-for-5 with an RBI), O’Malley (2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI), Proctor (two RBIs), and Goldman (two RBIs) also keyed the Falcon offense.

Westphal Armstrong rounded out the week with a 13-2 win over Brooklyn Park. Reed again led the offense by going 4-for-5 with three RBIs and one run scored. Johnson drove in three runs in the win, while O’Malley, Proctor and Braeden Lutmer each recorded two RBIs.

Nick Sturnieks allowed two runs, two walks and five hits in three and one-thirds innings while striking out five batters. Ben Strassman struck out the only batter he faced before Williams struck out two over one and one-thirds perfect innings. Harms closed out the victory by striking out one batter in his perfect inning.

Westphal Armstrong kicked off play in the Sub-State 9 tournament July 18. Nunn said the key to the team’s success will be its desire for success.

“A lot of it is how bad they want it,” Nunn said. “Do they want to keep playing baseball? If you want to keep being competitive you’re going to go out there and compete.

“You have to understand roles, you have to understand what you have to do even if you don’t want to do. That’s what it all boils down to.”

No matter what, Nunn hopes his team will just look to have fun.

“A lot of what we have been looking at is that it’s a game, baseball is a game and it’s supposed to be fun,” Nunn said. “There’s something relaxing about that, not putting too much pressure on ourselves.

“I know for our younger guys on varsity, they want to do really well, they put a lot of pressure on themselves, but I just tell them to relax and play and then they will have success.”

Follow Sun Post sports editor Chris Chesky on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris and on Facebook at SunSportsStaff.