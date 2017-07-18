Park Center looks for sub-state success

The Park Center American Legion baseball team is looking to put its 1-10 regular season behind it and find success in the Sub-State 9 tournament. Park Center’s Riley Pederson connects on a base hit during Park Center’s 12-2 loss to Champlin July 11. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Pirates, who field a roster with just one senior, have been using this summer to prepare for the future. With many sophomores and freshmen on the roster, this summer has given Pirates head coach Nathan Johnson a chance to see what he can build around in the future.

With a young nucleus that includes sophomores Riley Pederson, Mitch Maier and Tanner Stein, Johnson has been having his young guys go up against some of the top talent the state has to offer during the summer season.

“Mitch, Tanner and Riley have been up since their eighth-grade season and they have never shied away from wanting that competition,” Johnson said. “They never wanted to go someplace where it was easier, they sought out that challenge of playing against players that are better and we are starting to get that with our program with our juniors and now seniors.

“Now we have to build together as a team and pick each other up when things don’t go our way.”

Park Center went 0-3 in its games last week, falling 12-2 to Champlin July 11, before falling 11-7 to Lino Lakes July 12 and 13-2 to Westphal Armstrong July 15.

“As we’re going down the stretch, obviously we are coming off the Gopher Classic, where we had five games in three days,” Johnson said. “Everyone in our conference will be trying to stretch arms across this week to make some things work.

“We have to learn to minimize [hard-hit balls], compete and will out, in essence, so we don’t let things snowball and get out of control.”

With the Sub-State 9 tournament having begun July 18, Johnson knows that time is running out for his players to begin to turn things around this summer. In order to play as well as possible, Johnson is having his team implement a certain way to approach the game.

“We have to try to make our season continue,” Johnson said. “We’re going to have to play each game in a survive-and-advance type of situation and take it one game at a time.

“We can’t worry about the next game until it happens and make each game as tough as possible for our opponent.”

Follow Sun Post sports editor Chris Chesky on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris and on Facebook at SunSportsStaff.