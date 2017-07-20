Boys volleyball gains popularity

While girls volleyball is one of the more popular high school and club sports, the sport of boys volleyball is just beginning to become popular among high school athletes. Park Center senior Andrew Chen crouches for a dig during Minnesota Select match action from this past season. (Photo courtesy of Pat Chen)

Boys volleyball has yet to become a Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned sport, the Minnesota Select volleyball club has embraced the sport and created a program solely for boys.

Andrew Chen, a since-graduated senior at Park Center High School, remembers falling in love with the sport at a young age.

“I have always been exposed to volleyball, my mom coached volleyball since I was [young],” Chen said. “I always went to her practices and I picked up a ball, hit it against a wall and it started from that.”

Being around the sport constantly deepened Chen’s desire to play the sport at a competitive level, but he had difficulty finding a place to play. Thankfully, Chen’s mother, Michelle, was able to find him a spot on a Minnesota Select girls team before Minnesota Select’s first boys team came together roughly six years ago.

“Before we jumped from club to club and my mom found me a place at Select, where originally I had to play with girls in their youth development program,” Chen said. “After we found out one of my friend’s brothers was interested in playing volleyball and they had a place to play, that’s when I joined them, even though I was in seventh-grade at the time and they were 16, 17.”

Despite going against high school players as a middle-schooler, Chen was simply happy to be playing volleyball at a competitive level.

“It took some weight off my shoulders knowing we had a place that is there to stay that is close to so many people around me,” Chen said. “My sister also plays for Minnesota Select, so it was nice to know we had a home to practice and not scavenge for high school space.”

After the first boys volleyball team was created with Minnesota Select, Chen did what he could to help the team recruit new players, while Minnesota Select used its connections with the girls program to attract new players.

“My mom talked with the director of Minnesota select and they sent out emails to the families on the girls’ side asking if they had any brothers who were interested in playing,” Chen said. “Word then got out and we had a club.”

As it turns out, bringing new players into Minnesota Select was not an easy task.

“It was definitely hard, most of my friends were committed to sports like basketball or baseball,” Andrew Chen said. “They didn’t understand the concept of volleyball, they thought it was just passing over the net and they only understood the recreational part.”

Despite the initial difficulties of recruiting new athletes, Minnesota Select has expanded to three teams over the last two years and the club continues to grow by attracting new athletes. The 18’s team, a team filled with high school juniors and seniors, competes most often in local tournaments while also competing against adult mens teams.

Chen, one of the founding members of the first Minnesota Select boys volleyball club, is now one of the many members of the club that will go on to play at the collegiate level. Chen committed to play at Clarke University in the fall.

Isaac Glynn, another member of the Minnesota Select 18’s team, will attend Wisconsin Concordia in the fall to begin his collegiate volleyball career. Glynn, who just joined Minnesota Select prior to the 2016-17 season, drove two hours each way to attend practices.

“It’s the sport of volleyball itself that gave me the drive to actually drive up there, to be honest,” Glynn said. “When I first started playing it was in Bloomington, so the extra time didn’t bother me at all.

“It was a good program I wanted to go to.”

Glynn, like many members of Minnesota Select, fell in love with the game by watching his high school’s varsity team play.

“When I first started playing volleyball it was because I watched our high school team play and I started playing with one of my friends, who was on the team, and learning the basics of it,” Glynn said. “I started thinking about it a little more and I wanted to make it a goal of mine to go to college for it and play professionally, if I can get that far.”

Riley Owen, a Spring Lake Park graduate, is also going on to compete in collegiate volleyball, as he will play for Briar Cliff University in the fall.

Osseo senior Tyler Sealock, a football and track and field athlete for the Orioles, joined volleyball because he wanted to play a winter sport. Sealock has been with Minnesota Select for three years and he has enjoyed his experience playing volleyball.

“Volleyball is just a super fun sport, my sister played it and we play it at my cabin a lot,” Sealock said. “I thought I should try it out, and it’s not super time consuming.”

With all the success the club has had with sending its athletes off to play at the collegiate level, it can sometimes be difficult to remember the boys club’s humble beginnings. Chen, remembering how he first started his volleyball career, is proud of what the club has been able to accomplish.

“I haven’t really had a chance to look at it from afar, but being in the program it is interesting to think about that I was once one of the kids developing my skills,” Andrew Chen said. “It’s great to see kids play with their own age level, especially since I had to struggle with playing against older kids.

“It’s nice to know there are kids out there that get to develop their volleyball skills while having fun with it and not being forced into an environment that isn’t safe.”

