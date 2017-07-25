Achieving sub-state success

The Champlin American Legion baseball team entered the Sub-State 9 tournament as the second-seeded team, but, after winning its last four games, the Rebels might have been one of the tournament’s hottest teams. Champlin’s Joey Simon takes a big swing at a pitch during game action from earlier this season. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

“I think we’re very excited,” Champlin head coach Tyler Ockuly said. “Everyone’s fresh, we haven’t played since we played Osseo [July 12], so we’re excited to get things going.

“This is always a fun tournament.”

Despite having played against many of the teams in Sub-State 9 during the high school or legion season, the Rebels don’t want to feel too comfortable while playing in the tournament.

“Obviously baseball is a game of unknowns, you never know what you’re going to get or who is going to show up,” Ockuly said. “We just have to go out there and take it one inning at a time and try to win every single inning.”

The key to sub-state success for the Rebels? Confidence.

“We preach confidence,” Ockuly said. “No matter what we see or who is throwing, we just want guys to go up there and be as confident as possible.”

Champlin surely had plenty of confidence after posting a 10-0 win over Andover to kick off the tournament.

Zach Loven led the Rebels by batting 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Trey Carlson (4-for-5 with four runs scored and one RBI), Quinn Viktora (one RBI), Max Loven (one RBI) and Jack Snee (two runs scored and one RBI) also had strong games for the Rebels.

Michael Ulland pitched a gem for Champlin, as he allowed just four hits and one walk in eight innings while striking out three batters.

In order to extend its success, Champlin knows it simply has to continue to have fun.

“We just try to stay as loose as possible,” Ockuly said. “The first conversation we had this year, it was we’re going to go out there, have as much fun as we can and try to win some games while we do it.

“That’s really what has been happening these last couple of weeks, you can tell they’re very excited to be here and that’s good.”

Ockuly, who played in the tournament during his Rebels playing career, knows what it takes in order to find success.

“It’s always a grind,” Ockuly said. “These guys are going to play hopefully four or five days in a row now, so we have to keep guys on their toes.

“We will use as many guys as we can and, fortunately for us, we are extremely deep, we have younger guys, we have leaders, we have older guys and they’re ready for this.”

Champlin picked up its first loss of the tournament July 20, falling 17-4 to Ham Lake. Champlin wrapped up the Sub-State 9 tournament with an 8-1 win over Wayzata II on July 21 and a 7-4 loss against Coon Rapids on July 22.

Follow Sun Post sports editor Chris Chesky on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris and on Facebook at SunSportsStaff.