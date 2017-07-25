Players review the MSHSL pitch count rule

Editor’s note: this is the first of what will be a three-part series story on the Minnesota State High School League’s pitch count rule and it’s intended effect on young pitchers.

Prior to the start of the 2016-17 Minnesota State High School League sports season, there was not a plan in place to restrict the amount of pitches a young pitcher could throw in a single game or a mandatory rest period for high school pitchers.

While few pitchers were allowed to pitch more than 105 pitches in a single game, players and coaches understood the need for there to be a pitch count restriction, as well as a mandatory rest period, in order to prevent future injuries to high school hurlers.

American Legion baseball implemented a pitch count rule of its own following the 2016 season, as pitchers participating in the American Legion senior program (19 and under) could not exceed 120 pitches in a single outing, while pitchers in the junior legion program (17 and under) could not exceed 105 pitches in a single outing. The rule also stated that pitchers would need to rest a certain number of days based off how many pitches they throw in a single outing, as throwing 1-45 pitches in game action requires one day of rest, 46-60 pitches requires two days of rest, 61-75 pitches requires three days of rest and 76 or more pitches will require four days of rest, according to the American Legion website.

Just two months later, the Minnesota State High School League implemented a pitch count rule at its Dec. 1 meeting. The MSHSL made minor changes to the American Legion’s rule, as throwing 1-30 pitches did not require any rest, 31-50 pitches requires one day of rest, 51-75 pitches required two days of rest and 76-105 pitches requires three days of rest, with the daily max pitch count being 105 pitches for varsity pitchers.

With the 2017 MSHSL baseball season serving as the first taste of the newly-implemented pitch count rule, it seems the rule was a welcome addition to the sport for many players.

Cole Albers, a pitcher and shortstop for the Champlin Park baseball team, believed the pitch count rule not only protected pitchers, but also helped show which teams in the state had the most overall pitching depth.

“I thought it was a great rule, personally,” Albers said. “At Champlin Park we didn’t have to worry about it because our coaches are good with pitch counts, but I thought it evened out the state, as some teams will overuse guys, which is unfair to them and unfair to other teams as well.

“This year kind of helped single out which teams are deepest in pitching and what teams are better.”

The importance of pitch counts continues to grow not just in high school baseball, but even in the major leagues, as Major League Baseball managers, players and teams have prioritized innings limits and low pitch counts in order to extend players’ careers.

While an older era of baseball players were able to throw more pitches more often, Albers offered an interesting take on why he feels maintaining a low pitch count has become so important among high school players.

“Guys are more physically stronger now,” Albers said. “Back then it was more fastball and curveball, but guys are throwing harder and throwing more types of pitches now.

“The velocity is big, and I think a lot of guys are more max effort now, not as much pacing themselves over seven innings.”

While many players understand the meaning behind the pitch count rule, there are cases when some wish the pitch count rule was not in effect. Armstrong’s Mitchell Waletzki was one out away from sending his team to the Section 6AAAA title game when he hit his 115-pitch maximum after issuing a five-pitch walk to his last batter and was pulled from the game. On his way back to the dugout, Waletzki vocalized his displeasure of the rule.

Armstrong went on to lose the game 3-2 on a walk-off two-run double.

Despite the pitch count rule ending Waletzki’s night, he said he is thankful for the rule, looking back.

“I definitely think I had a few more pitches, but 115 is also quite a few,” Waletzki said. “I had some pitches to work with, but I didn’t use them.

“I think the pitch count rule is a good rule. I think it’s nice they’re trying to keep young arms in shape and not hurt people.”

With one season with the implementation of the pitch count rule under their belts, it will be interesting to see how teams and MSHSL pitchers will change their approaches to the game next season.

