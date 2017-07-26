Sports Photo: Armstrong-Cooper youth team wins state Published July 26, 2017 at 1:35 pm By Chris Chesky Sports Editor Armstrong-Cooper youth team wins stateThe Armstrong-Cooper 15AAA baseball team poses for a photo after winning the Minnesota Baseball Tournament state championship July 16. Members of the state championship-winning team are Charlie Deterding, Charlie Mason, Bjorn Jensen, Nathan Perttula, Travis Mosley, Zach Meyers, Aaron Ross, Jake Breitbach, Joe Mullaly, Austin Kuebelbeck, Adam Biewen, and Jack Uecker. The team was coached by Brian Nelson, Jonathan Harms, Cole Harms, and Paul Mason. The team went 6-0 to win the state championship, eventually sealing the title with a 6-4 win over Shoreview July 16. (Submitted photo)