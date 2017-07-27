Big win lifts Falcons in Sub-State 9 Tournament

The Westphal Armstrong American Legion baseball team entered the Sub-State 9 tournament as the fourth-seed, but the Falcons felt they had what it takes to make a run at the sub-state title.

With a strong core of seniors, as well as some recently-productive juniors, Westphal Armstrong head coach Jimmer Nunn felt good about his team’s chances at the sub-state tournament.

“We again try to keep things simple, it’s a game,” Nunn said. “We have some great leaders like Dawson Dee, Mike O’Malley, Blake Williams, Preston Reed, and Nick Sturnieks that really want to be competitive, so that all helps.” Armstrong’s Michael O’Malley takes a swing at a pitch during game action from earlier this season. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Chris Chesky)

For the younger players on the team, Nunn feels this is as good a chance as any for them to show off what they are capable of.

“This is really good development,” Nunn said. “You go into a playoff game next year, they learn they have to be dialed in right away.

“Blake Williams gave up 10 runs in his first game last year and he has done great for us, so these are great lessons.”

Westphal Armstrong did not get off to the best of starts to the tournament, as its first-round opponent, Wayzata 2, scored four runs in the first and held a 6-2 lead after the first three innings.

Westphal Armstrong scored five runs in the fourth and Brayden Gray hit a two-run single in the eighth-inning to seal a 9-7 victory in the tournament-opener.

“Baseball is a lot like a volley, it goes in their court, then it comes to our court,” Nunn said. “We had a good inning where it was really in our court and Cole [Harms] bounced back and is really helping us out.

“We’re just trying to keep the volley on our side.”

With a first-round win under its belt, Nunn felt good about his team’s chances in the tournament.

“This gives us a ton of momentum,” Nunn said. “Baseball is one of those hard games, anything can happen in any game, so they’re resilient, they have followed each team and we will come in tomorrow believing we can get three more and go to the state tournament.”

Gray led the Westphal Armstrong offense by batting 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs. With runners on second and third with two outs in the eighth inning, Gray wanted to prove to his coaches that he was the perfect player to come through in that situation, and was happy when he did.

“I live for these moments, I love coming up in a second and third, two outs situation with the game tied or even down one,” Gray said. “To get out there and get the team going and get that confidence for the next game or my next at-bat going, those are the moments I live for.”

Entering the at-bat, Gray felt he knew how he was going to be pitched.

“He [hit two players] guys back-to-back, so I knew he was wild, and my approach at the plate is every pitch is mine until I lay off it,” Gray said. “I knew that one pitch would be there, but I had to be ready for it.

“He threw a pitcher’s pitch then two wild ones, so I knew with a 2-1 count that one would be there. He gave me an inside fastball and I hit it very well.”

Michael O’Malley (2-for-5 with three RBIs and one run scored), Alex Proctor (2-for-3 with one RBI) and Weston Johnson (2-for-4 with one run scored) all had strong games for Westphal Armstrong.

Harms came back after a rough start and completed seven innings for the Falcons. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits while walking four. Blake Williams earned the win by allowing just one baserunner (one walk) in his two innings.

Following the win, Nunn detailed a specific game plan for his team to follow in order to succeed in the sub-state tournament.

“We need focus, intensity and to know that nobody owes us anything,” Nunn said. “Anything you get you have to scrap for, claw at and it gets to you, hard work and discipline.”

Despite being familiar with the fellow teams in Sub-State 9, Nunn said Westphal Armstrong’s success will come down to how well it is able to play on a daily basis.

“[Knowing the teams in the Sub-State 9 bracket] helps with the scouting report,” Nunn joked. “It’s cool, I think with our section most people know each other pretty well.

“You have an idea of what you’re getting and you have respect for teams like Coon Rapids, Champlin and Blaine and we look to be competitive.”

Westphal Armstrong picked up its first loss of the tournament July 20, falling 5-1 to Coon Rapids. Westphal Armstrong wrapped up the Sub-State 9 tournament on Sunday, July 23.

