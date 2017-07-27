Brooklyn Park police, fire reports for July 13-20, 2017

Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department, July 13-20

THEFT:

• July 13 at 2:58 p.m., 7800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• July 15 at 2:08 p.m., 8600 block of Edinbrook Crossing North

BURGLARY:

• July 15 at 11:15 p.m., 6400 block of Welcome Avenue North

• July 17 at 4:08 p.m., 2000 block of 96th Avenue North

ARSON:

• July 13 at 4:09 p.m., 7100 block of Zane Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, July 13-19

The Brooklyn Park Fire department received 169 calls including 124 EMS-related calls July 13-19. The calls included 1 building fire, 5 cooking fires, 10 rescue calls, 2 hazardous condition calls, 8 service calls and 9 good intent calls.