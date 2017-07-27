Pilgrim Dry Cleaners Uniform drive ends July 31

Pilgrim Dry Cleaner’s 10th annual Boy Scout Uniform Drive with the Northern Star Council Boy Scouts will end July 31.

During the drive, Pilgrim collects lightly used scout uniforms, cleans them and then distributes them to Northern Star Council Boy Scouts in need.

More than 3,400 uniforms have been collected during the 10-year history of the drive.

All 25 Pilgrim locations are accepting uniforms. Locations include Apple Valley, Blaine, Brooklyn Park, Burnsville, Coon Rapids, Eden Prairie, Elk River, Lakeville, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Plymouth, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, Eagan, Edina, Golden Valley, Long Lake, Savage, Chanhassen and North Oaks.

Uniforms can also be donated at both of the Northern Star Council offices, at 393 Marshall Ave., St. Paul, and 5300 Glenwood Ave., Golden Valley.

Monetary donations are also accepted online or in the form of a check made out to “Northern Star Council BSA” and dropped off at Pilgrim Dry Cleaners, or mailed to Pilgrim Dry Cleaners, Attn: Uniform Drive, 3217 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55443.

Pilgrim will host a party celebrating the drive 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at its Golden Valley location, 7860 Olson Memorial Highway. Snacks, games and displays will be available to thank the community for their donations.

Sun Newspapers is a drive sponsor.

Info: pilgrimdrycleaners.com or text the word “Scouts” to 77453.