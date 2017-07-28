22nd annual Relay for Life today at BCS

By Kristina Busch

[email protected]

In its 22nd year, the annual Relay For Life of Northern Hennepin County will raise money for the American Cancer Society and honor those affected by cancer in Brooklyn Center.

The event, which began in 1985, was created by an Oregonian physician, Gordy Klatt, who exclusively treated cancer patients.

Last year, 17 teams walked around a track, spreading awareness for cancer survivors or walking in memoriam of loved ones. They raised almost $30,000 for the cancer society. This year, Relay For Life staff hope to raise $37,000.

The Relay begins at 6 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Brooklyn Center High School, 6500 Humboldt Ave N. Opening Ceremonies begin at 6:15 p.m. and the Luminaria program, consisting of a walk specifically for cancer survivors and caregivers around the track, which will be lined with decorated luminary bags, begins at 8:45 p.m. The Relay ends at 10:30 p.m.

Other event activities include Home Depot for kids, bingo, massages, a Model A car show, silent auction and more.

Cancer survivor Robert Ford will be the featured speaker for the Opening Ceremonies.

At the age of 50, Ford was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Last June, he had his prostate removed and in December, he underwent seven weeks of radiation.

He said he had very few side effects from the radiation and, during his six-month checkup with his neurologist, his “numbers came back as good.”

Ford said he almost feels embarrassed to say he is a cancer survivor because his diagnosis and treatment seemed minimal compared to other cancer patients’ experiences.

“I know people including my mother, who had breast cancer, who had to go through so much more than I’ve been through,” he said, “but I know it’s important to speak out to the people that are going through it, and the people who haven’t gone through it and give them any kind of support I can.”

He said the Relay is a chance for people to learn more about cancer and survivors’ stories.

“It’s an opportunity to get together with people who have gone through the same thing you’ve gone through, and it’s a support system for everyone involved,” Ford said.

He said he will be honoring his mother and aunt, who were both diagnosed with breast cancer, during the ceremonies.

During the event, there will be a survivor tent for cancer survivors to enjoy a meal. Survivors will also be honored on the track after the Opening Ceremonies and again after the Luminaria Program.

Staff members encourage cancer survivors to attend and participate in the Relay.

For more information: relayforlife.org/brooklyncentermn