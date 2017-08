Brooklyn Center Community Calendar, July 28-Aug. 3

Friday, July 28

Loaves & Fishes, Noon, Brooklyn United Methodist Church, 7200 Brooklyn Blvd.

Jim Beam Tasting, 4-6 p.m., BC Liquor, 5625A Xerxes Ave.

Saturday, July 29

Blood Pressure Screening, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., West Fire Station, 6250 Brooklyn Blvd.

Free Health Assessment and Eye Care, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hadi Medical Clinic, 6120 Brooklyn Blvd.

Sunday, July 30

Blood Pressure Screening, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., West Fire Station, 6250 Brooklyn Blvd.

Monday, July 31

Breakfast, 8 a.m., Brooklyn Center High School, 6500 Humboldt Ave.

Breakfast, 8 a.m., Earle Brown Elementary, 1500 69th Ave.

Breakfast, 8 a.m., Odyssey Academy, 6201 Noble Ave.

Lunch, 11:30 a.m., Brooklyn Center High School, 6500 Humboldt Ave.

Lunch, 11:30 a.m., Earle Brown Elementary, 1500 69th Ave.

Lunch, 11:30 a.m., Odyssey Academy, 6201 Noble Ave.

Loaves & Fishes, Noon, Brooklyn United Methodist Church, 7200 Brooklyn Blvd.

National Night Out Kickoff Party, 6-8 p.m., Centennial Park, 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy.

North Metro Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Twin Lakes Alano- Room 4, 4938 Brooklyn Blvd.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Breakfast, 8 a.m., Brooklyn Center High School, 6500 Humboldt Ave.

Breakfast, 8 a.m., Earle Brown Elementary, 1500 69th Ave.

Breakfast, 8 a.m., Odyssey Academy, 6201 Noble Ave.

Food Bus, 10 a.m., Crossings at Brookwood, 6125 Lilac Ave.

Lunch, 11:30 a.m., Brooklyn Center High School, 6500 Humboldt Ave.

Lunch, 11:30 a.m., Earle Brown Elementary, 1500 69th Ave.

Lunch, 11:30 a.m., Odyssey Academy, 6201 Noble Ave.

Free Walk-In Medical Clinic for ages 0-19, 1-5 p.m., Brooklyn Center High School, 6500 Humboldt Ave.

Kids Jr. Book Club, 1-2 p.m., Brookdale Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Pkwy.

Teen Tech Workshop, 4-5:30 p.m., Brookdale Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Pkwy.

National Night Out, 6-9 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Breakfast, 8 a.m., Brooklyn Center High School, 6500 Humboldt Ave.

Breakfast, 8 a.m., Earle Brown Elementary, 1500 69th Ave.

Breakfast, 8 a.m., Odyssey Academy, 6201 Noble Ave.

Family Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Brookdale Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Pkwy.

Lunch, 11:30 a.m., Brooklyn Center High School, 6500 Humboldt Ave.

Lunch, 11:30 a.m., Earle Brown Elementary, 1500 69th Ave.

Lunch, 11:30 a.m., Odyssey Academy, 6201 Noble Ave.

Loaves & Fishes, Noon, Brooklyn United Methodist Church, 7200 Brooklyn Blvd.

On Screen for Kids: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” 2-4 p.m., Brookdale Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Pkwy.

City Council Work Session with Financial Commission, 6:30 p.m., Brooklyn Center City Hall, 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Breakfast, 8 a.m., Brooklyn Center High School, 6500 Humboldt Ave.

Breakfast, 8 a.m., Earle Brown Elementary, 1500 69th Ave.

Breakfast, 8 a.m., Odyssey Academy, 6201 Noble Ave.

Lunch, 11:30 a.m., Brooklyn Center High School, 6500 Humboldt Ave.

Lunch, 11:30 a.m., Earle Brown Elementary, 1500 69th Ave.

Lunch, 11:30 a.m., Odyssey Academy, 6201 Noble Ave.

Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Brooklyn United Methodist Church, 7200 Brooklyn Blvd.

Microsoft PowerPoint Basics, 6-8 p.m., Brookdale Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Pkwy.

Firefighter Recruitment Expo, 6-10 p.m., West Fire Station, 6250 Brooklyn Blvd.

Family Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Brookdale Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Pkwy.