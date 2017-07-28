Hennepin County, Brooklyn Park continue Community Development Block Grant agreement

In a special meeting July 17, the Brooklyn Park City Council approved a joint cooperation agreement with Hennepin County for the Urban Hennepin County Community Development Block Grant Program.

The council originally discussed the proposed agreement at its July 10 meeting, but tabled the discussion until a county official could be brought before the council for comment. Some council members previously said they were concerned about the agreement, which would change the allocation scheme for this type of grant.

Community Development Block Grants are issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. For some cities with this type of agreement with the county, grants are distributed first to the county rather than the city. Then, the county releases those funds directly to the city. Up to 15 percent of these grant funds can be allocated to public service organizations.

Formerly, in the case of Brooklyn Park as a direct allocation city, the city council would select which public service organizations would receive the grants in a competitive process. In the new county proposal, that decision-making power would be shifted to the county rather than the council.

This was an issue for some council members, who said they were concerned that the county may not fund local public service organizations at a satisfactory level.

The council could have opted to receive funds directly from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, but the reporting standards would drive up costs for the city. Additional staff members would need to be hired to manage these tasks.

Ultimately, the vote to approve the agreement was unanimous.

As a result, the grant funds will now be pooled with funds from other cities in the agreement. Since some cities do not use these grants to fund human service organizations, this could allow for additional funding to be allocated to Brooklyn Park.

The agreement will increase administrative efficiency, according to Spencer Agnew, program manager with the county. The county manages contracts for any organization that receives this type of grant funds from multiple cities in the county. This will streamline the process, he said.

A selection committee, which will contain a representative from the city, will select which organizations get funding.

Councilmember Lisa Jacobson asked that the county allow the mayor to appoint a representative to the selection committee to ensure the council has a voice in the process. Councilmember Susan Pha said she does not want the county to give large amounts of funding to any single organization for the sake of ease, and said that she wants to see that more organizations are being funded.

While there is no maximum funding level for any organization, the county does not allocate more funding to any organization than can be expended in a single fiscal year.

Brooklyn Park was one of nine cities to have a direct funding agreement scheme in place. Another 30 cities were already in a consolidated pool-style agreement.

Mayor Jeff Lunde said that he had spoken with a few nonprofits, and they said the changes would make the application process simpler. “Having one place to go makes it easier for them to make the case,” he said.