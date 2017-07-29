Brooklyn Park City Council approves funding plan for transitional housing

The Brooklyn Park City Council, operating as the Economic Development Authority on July 17, unanimously approved a funding plan for a transitional housing unit it owns at 7600 69th Ave. N.

The plan allows the city to spend up to $207,000 in available Community Development Block Grant funding, which would otherwise go unused during the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

On June 19, the council approved continued ownership of the facility. Some council members did not support the city’s continued ownership, in part due to the costs for building repairs.

The facility is used to provide temporary affordable transitional housing to families at risk of experiencing homelessness. A city-owned four-plex apartment at 7600 69th Ave. N. The city allocated up to $207,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to renovate the units. (Sun Post staff photo by Kevin Miller)

City staff members worked with Premier Management, the group that has managed the property on behalf of the city, to bring forth three proposed repair plans to the council. One addressed only rehabilitation needs deemed to be critical, which would have totaled $110,731, if this plan were adopted. Roof and stucco repairs, mechanical boiler replacement, water heater, plumbing, lighting, fans and safety devices would all have been included in the plan.

The adopted plan includes what city staff members deemed to be critical needs and key repairs. Though staff members proposed spending $192,842 in Community Development Block Grant funding, the council opted to allow for up to $207,000.

The city has a total of $207,000 in available grants for the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

Mayor Jeff Lunde moved to adopt the plan, and Councilmember Lisa Jacobson seconded the motion. Councilmember Mark Mata then offered a friendly amendment – adjusting the motions language to allow for up to $207,000 in expenditures. Both Lunde and Jacobson accepted the amendment.

“I’ll support the motion … due to the fact that we’re not spending additional taxpayer monies,” Mata said.

Beyond the critical needs, other repairs approved in the plan include installing electrical receptacles up to code, exterior brick tuck-pointing, parking lot repairs and seal-coating, window and exterior door replacement, general flooring replacement, limited kitchen and bath upgrades, installation of security cameras and a dumpster gate to prevent illegal dumping.

Councilmember Susan Pha said she wanted to keep the funding level for the project to remain as staff members proposed and have the remaining funds allocated to the Home Rehabilitation Deferred Loan program. No other council members expressed support for this plan, and Pha cast a vote approving the original amended motion allowing up to $207,000 in expenditures.

A third option, which the council did not approve, would have involved a full renovation of the facility at a cost of $239,475. The city would have needed to spend an extra $32,475 on top of the $207,000 available in grant funding.

Councilmember Bob Mata said he would prefer to see improvements made more slowly over a longer period of time in the future so as to provide a lower cost burden to the city.

Any grant funding that is not spent during this process could be reallocated by the city council.