A benefit for hope and healing

Donations are currently being accepted for medical finance relief for Brooklyn Center resident Gary Anderson, right, who is currently on a waiting list for a liver transplant after being diagnosed with Stage IV liver failure. His daughter Halley, left, underwent a successful liver transplant in 2008. (Photo courtesy of Kim Lester)

Amid living a life of financial and medical uncertainty, a Brooklyn Center family is looking for hope and a helping hand from their neighbors and beyond.

The difficult journey for Gary Anderson, his wife and current Brooklyn Center City Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson, and their daughter Halley, began almost two years ago, when Gary was diagnosed with Stage IV liver failure. Due to the long donor waiting list and a growing pile of medical expenses, the Andersons face tribulations no family should endure.

“We’re hanging in there. It’s day by day,” said Lawrence-Anderson. “When he feels good, he works and works and works. And I’m like, ‘You have to pace yourself,’ because the next day he’s just down for the count.”

After being diagnosed in September 2015, Gary was put on a waiting list for a liver transplant in March 2016, but numerous painful obstacles have since taken its toll on him, such as surviving acute hepatitis, heart and brain sepsis, and three esophageal varices procedures. In spite of Gary maintaining a positive attitude, an April 2017 meeting with University of Minnesota medical staff revealed that a potential liver transplant would take longer than initially expected.

Because of the immense financial pressures brought on by Gary’s sickness, Lawrence-Anderson’s sister Kim Lester began a GoFundMe for her brother-in-law to help alleviate the family’s medical bills.

“He’s been on the waiting list (for a liver transplant) for a little over two years,” said Lester. “The list for a liver transplant is huge in Minnesota. They told him in early April that his best bet would be for a living donor.

“The point we want to get across is he needs a liver, the family needs some financial support … and not only do we have the GoFundMe, but we’re also doing a benefit in Fridley,” Lester continued.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, a special benefit for Gary will be held at the Fridley VFW, featuring a silent auction, a bake sale, 50/50 raffles, prize drawings, and a concert by Elvis Presley tribute artist Steve Marcio.

This isn’t the first time that the Anderson family has endured a medical crisis like this. When she was 11 years old, Halley Anderson was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

“She was having tummy aches, and they discovered that her intestines were twisted,” said Lester. “So when they went in to untwist those, they discovered that the bile duct leaked and caused her liver to be in cirrhosis. She got a transplant very quickly, just within a couple of months, but she was very, very sick as well.”

Halley received a successful liver transplant days after her 12th birthday. Now 20 years old, Halley became Kris and Gary’s inspiration for advocating for organ donations.

“It’s the education of why we need more donors, and thankfully, (in) the state of Minnesota … when you get a hunting or fishing license, you can designate to be a donor now on that application,” said Lawrence-Anderson. “To go through it once is one thing, you start to try and get your life back on track, and then you get nailed again.”

Gary, who worked at Hennepin County Medical Center for 30 years, is currently one of 3,200 Minnesotans waiting for a transplant. According to the Andersons, Gary’s best bet for a full recovery is a transplant from a live donor rather than a cadaver. Per criteria set by the University of Minnesota, the best match for a living donor would be a healthy male between the ages of 20 and 49, with an A or O blood type.

Lawrence-Anderson stressed that unlike a kidney donation, which is minimally invasive, a liver transplant is far more invasive and stressful.

“To be a kidney donor, it’s much easier. In fact, some hospitals do it laparoscopically now, where you’re in the hospital for two days and you go home,” she said. “(For the) liver, you’re going to be out of work for three months.”

Lawrence-Anderson, who has served the city council since 2012 and also works as an Odyssey Academy school board member, volunteers alongside Halley at LifeSource Organ and Tissue Donation and Donate Life Midwest, as well as speaking at events around the metro with LifeSource. Now, once again, they’re reaching out to the community at large to help another loved one in need.

“With having two family members having this issue, I just think it’s devastating for the family,” said Lester. “They didn’t have insurance at one point because it was too costly.”

The Gary Anderson Benefit is Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Fridley VFW, 1040 Osborne Road, Fridley. Tickets are $20, and doors open at 5 p.m., with the Elvis tribute show beginning at 7 p.m. Those wishing to make a donation towards the GoFundMe for the Anderson family can visit gofundme.com/gary-r-anderson-medical-fund.

For more information on criteria for living liver donations, visit tinyurl.com/y9cejy53 (link shortened).

Additionally, direct financial donations can be sent to Bremer Bank, c/o “Gary R. Anderson Medical Fund” at 5540 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center, MN, 55429.

More information on organ and tissue donation can be found at donatelifemidwest.org, as well as donatelifemn.org.

Contact Christiaan Tarbox at [email protected]