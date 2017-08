AmeriCorps is looking for elementary school tutors for the 2017-2018 school year.

All training materials are provided by AmeriCorps. Both part- and full-time positions are available. Tutors are given a stipend, as well as an education award that can be used to pay for tuition or student loans.

For tutors 55 years of age or older, the education award can be passed onto children or grandchildren.

Info: 866-859-2825 or [email protected]