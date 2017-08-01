Gaga for Goo Goo Dolls at the Hilde

< > American Idol’s season 2012 winner Phillip Phillips opened for the Goo Goo Dolls, singing his hit songs “Home,” “Gone, Gone, Gone” and “Raging Fire,” at Live at the Hilde July 29 in Plymouth.

The lawns of the Hilde Performance Center were packed July 29 with eager concert-goers who came to the fourth Live at the Hilde concert series, presented by Sue McLean & Associates. Headlining the show was Goo Goo Dolls, performing as part of their Long Way Home Summer Tour. The rock band performed hit songs fan favorites such as “Name,” “Slide” and “Black Balloon,” as well as some new songs from their most recent album “Boxes.” Opening for them was local singer/song writer Lydia Liza and 2012 American Idol winner Phillip Phillips. The second Live at the Hilde will be Soul Asylum and Guided by Voices Saturday Aug. 19.

“It was a wonderful evening and it was great to see so many music fans come to Plymouth to enjoy the Goo Goo Dolls, Phillip Phillips and Lydia Liza,” said Mayor Kelli Slavik, noting this was the largest turnout yet for this event. “It’s such a beautiful venue and I want to make sure it’s utilized so we can showcase one of the many gems in our community,” she said. She also thanked everyone for their hard work making this concert a success. “There’s a lot of coordination that takes place between Sue McClean and Associates and city staff, and it’s through their hard work and efforts that we are able to offer concerts such as this in Plymouth,” Slavik said.