Golden Valley City Council, Hopkins School Board candidate filing is Aug. 1-15

Election season is fast approaching and several seats are open in local government. Candidate filing is Aug. 1-15.

Two four-year seats are available on the Golden Valley City Council. Councilmember Larry Fonnest publicly announced his plan to run for re-election. Councilmember Andy Snope will not seek re-election.

Three seats are available on the Hopkins School Board. The seats currently held by Betsy Anderson, Warren Goodroad and Doobie Kurus are up for election.

Hopkins Schools will also have three referendum questions on the ballet; to approve a $30 million bond, to increase the capital projects levy and to replace the existing operating levy.

Those interested in running for office must file with the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State or a local election office.

To view candidates, visit candidates.sos.state.mn.us.

Regardless of the specific office that a Minnesota resident wishes to seek, any candidate must meet basic requirements. The following requirements are listed on the state secretary of state website, which states that all candidates:

• Must be eligible to vote in Minnesota.

• Must have not filed for another office at the upcoming primary or general election.

• Must be 21 years of age or more upon assuming office.

• Must have maintained residence in their district for at least 30 days before the general election.

Information about qualifications for other elections are available with the filing officers who are designated for each level of government. That information can be accessed on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.