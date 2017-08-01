Lucifer Nguyen, of New Hope, charged for murder of Maplewood woman

Lucifer Nguyen

Lucifer Nguyen, 44, of New Hope, has been charged for the murder of Beverly Cory, 48, of Maplewood, and for other incidents in his alleged weekend crime spree. He was arrested Monday evening in Blaine, according to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.

Nguyen was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of kidnapping for a home invasion armed robbery, entry into a senior living establishment and office building while fleeing from the police and the murder of an employee from the office building July 29 in Mendota Heights.

Nguyen appeared in court today. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 14.

According to the complaint filed in Dakota County District Court, officers were dispatched to a Mendota Heights home on the report of a home invasion by an armed man.

Nguyen demanded cash from the homeowner, then drove away, according to the complaint.

While responding to the home invasion, officers saw the suspect vehicle and attempted a stop, the report said. Initially, Nguyen pulled over but then fled the scene at a high speed, subsequently crashing and landing the vehicle in a pond, according to the report.

When officers arrived, no one was found in the vehicle.

According to the complaint, officers were dispatched to a senior living establishment near the crash site on a report of an armed male forcing his way into the building. An employee told police that Nguyen forced her into a laundry room and took her work keys.

While residents were evacuating from the building, officers received a report of blood seeping under a door in an adjacent office building where they found Cory, who died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation.