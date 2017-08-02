Letter: Provide feedback on unified garbage collection in New Hope

To the Editor:

As a city council member for over a decade, I have seldom seen an issue that has drawn more attention or caused citizens to provide more feedback than the unified garbage collection.

The City Council, like always, is exceptionally interested in citizen feedback. There is a listening session at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at New Hope Council Chambers, 4401 Xylon Ave. N., for residents to come in and provide us with their thoughts and feedback.

I strongly encourage everyone to come to this meeting if you have a preference one way or the other.

This is an issue that will truly impact every resident and business in the community. We want to hear from you.

If you are unable to make the meeting, please feel free to email me, or the other council members, and let us know your thoughts. Our email addresses can be found at ci.new-hope.mn.us.

John Elder

New Hope

Elder has served on the New Hope City Council since 2007.