Brooklyn Park Charter Commission opening

The Brooklyn Park Charter Commission has an opening available for a Brooklyn Park resident.

Brooklyn Park is governed by the city charter. The commission reviews the city charter, proposes changes and makes recommendations to the city council as needed. Appointments are made by the chief judge of the Hennepin County District Court.

No experience is necessary to join the commission. It consists of 11 citizen members and one city staff liaison. Terms are four years long, and the commission meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month. The monthly time commitment for members is approximately three hours.

Applications will be accepted through Monday, Aug. 21, and are available on the city’s website at brooklynpark.org, at City Hall, 5200 85th Ave. N., or can be requested by phone at 763-493-8001.