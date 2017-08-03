Heathers Manor Ribfest is Aug. 9

Ribs, gift certificates, gift baskets and a wall of wine will all be featured at Heathers Manor Assisted Living’s Ribfest noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 3000 Douglas Dr. N., Crystal.

A sampler platter cost $5, three ribs with two sides cost $10 and a full rack of ribs cost $20.

All proceeds benefit The Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota and donations are tax deductible.

To guarantee your order, call 763-544-6777.

The Heathers Manor community team will walk in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 9.