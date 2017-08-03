Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF

BROOKLYN CENTER

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Brooklyn Center will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, August 14, 2017, at 7 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard in the City Hall Council Chambers, 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway, to consider an application for commercial kennel license submitted by Sandee Zander, Gentle Touch Animal Sanctuary, 4900 France Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Hennepin County.

Sharon Knutson

City Clerk

Published in the

Brooklyn Center Sun Post

August 3, 2017

716346