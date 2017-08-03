Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CRYSTAL

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

PROPOSED SALE OF LOT FOR NEW HOME CONSTRUCTION

4837 LAKELAND AVENUE NORTH

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

6:45 P.M.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 15, 2017

CRYSTAL CITY HALL (4141 DOUGLAS DR N)

The citys Economic Development Authority (EDA) is considering the sale of a vacant lot for construction of a new single family home:

Address: 4837 Lakeland Ave N

Lot Price: $60,000

Builder: Novak-Fleck

The EDA public hearing for the sale of this property is on Tuesday, August 15 at 6:45 p.m. at Crystal City Hall.

Citizens may also:

View the proposed house plans at Crystal City Hall during normal business hours or on the city website at www.crystalmn.gov/public_hearing_notices.php

View the EDA staff report available after 1 p.m. on Friday, August 11 at City Hall during normal business hours or on the city website at www.crystalmn.gov/city_government/EDA.php

To discuss the sale with city staff, please contact Dan Olson at 763.531.1142 or [email protected]

To submit written comments for the record, please send them to Dan Olson, City of Crystal, 4141 Douglas Dr. N., Crystal, MN 55422 or email [email protected]

To speak directly to the EDA, please attend the EDA public hearing on Tuesday, August 15 at 6:45 p.m. at Crystal City Hall.

LEGAL NOTICE: Notice is hereby given that the Economic Development Authority of the City of Crystal (the EDA) will meet on August 15, 2017, at 6:45 p.m. at Crystal City Hall, 4141 Douglas Drive North, in said city, to consider the sale of 4837 Lakeland Avenue North. After holding the public hearing, the EDA will consider adoption of a resolution authorizing the sale of the property. Persons desiring to be heard are invited and encouraged to attend the public hearing. Persons unable to attend may submit written comments prior to the date of the hearing to: Dan Olson, City of Crystal, 4141 Douglas Dr N, Crystal MN 55422. Auxiliary aids for handicap persons are available upon request at least 96 hours in advance. Please call the City Clerk at 763-531-1145 to make arrangements. Deaf and Hard of Hearing callers should contact the Minnesota Relay Service at 800-627-3529 V/TTY or call 711 to be connected to a TTY.

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

August 3, 2017

714708