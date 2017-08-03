Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

THE LOCK UP SELF STORAGE at 6250 Olson Memorial Highway, Golden Valley, MN, 55422 will sell the contents of the following units to satisfy a lien to the highest bidder on August 24, 2017 by 2:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com. All goods must be removed from the unit within 24 hours. Unit availability subject to prior settlement of account.

Unit 1107 Tryenyse Jones: Boxes, totes, piano keyboard, furniture and bicycles.

Unit 3311 Matt Hornig: Four tires, lamp, furniture and baby items.

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

August 3, 10, 2017

716432