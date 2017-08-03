Ordinances – CITY OF NEW HOPE

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 17-07

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 8 (BUSINESS AND AMUSEMENT REGULATION; LICENSE PROCEDURE) OF THE NEW HOPE CITY CODE

The following is a summary of Ordinance No. 17-07 which is hereby approved this 24th day of July, 2017 by the New Hope City Council for official publication. The Council hereby determines this summary ordinance clearly informs the public of the intent and effect of Ordinance No. 17-07. A printed copy of the entire text of Ordinance 17-07 is available for inspection at the office of the New Hope City Clerk. The entire text of Ordinance 17-07 is also posted and available for inspection at the New Hope Ice Arena and on the Citys internet web site.

1. The title of Ordinance No. 17-07 is An Ordinance Amending Chapter 8 (Business and Amusement Regulation;, License Procedure) of the New Hope City Code.

2. Section 1 of the Ordinance makes certain revisions to the table of contents of Chapter 8, to simplify the titles to the subsections by deleting the words Registration of, licensing of and regulation of.

3. Following the adoption of the citys fee schedule implemented in 2017 which eliminated most of Chapter 14 of the City Code, Sections 2 through 7 and 9 through 22 of the Ordinance replace all references to fees set forth in Chapter 14 of the Code with references to fees set forth in the citys fee schedule.

4. Section 2 of the Ordinance inserts the following sentence to Section 8-2(b): Refunds for withdrawn applications shall be made in accordance with section 14-1(c ), which is part of the newly adopted Chapter 14.

5. Section 8 of the Ordinance repeals in its entirety Section 8-10 Roller skating rinks licenses as no roller skating rinks exist in the city.

6. Section 20 of the Ordinance replaces the word shall with may regarding the assessment of a $50 inspection fee before any reconnection of a fire alarm system.

7. All other changes not mentioned in this summary ordinance are grammatical corrections or insignificant in nature not changing the substance of the affected section.

8. Section 23 makes Ordinance No. 17-07 effective upon publication of this summary of Ordinance No. 17-07.

Dated this 24th day of July, 2017.

Kathi Hemken, Mayor

Attest: Valerie Leone

City Clerk

August 3, 2017

