Park Center teacher participates in national program focused on teaching across cultures

Emily Bollinger, English teacher at Park Center High School, is one of nine teachers across the country who participated in the Bridging Cultures Initiative.

Through this early July workshop at the University of Illinois, Bollinger had the opportunity to learn to infuse global perspectives into her teaching. Along with nine U.S. teachers, 20 other educators from other countries traveled to the workshop to exchange ideas. Bollinger learned how class instruction is structured throughout the world.

“I’m really excited to come back this fall and share what I learned with my students—and hopefully continue to involve them in international education,” Bollinger said.