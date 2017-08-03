Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COURT

PROBATE/MENTAL HEALTH DIVISION

COURT FILE NO.:

27-PA-PR-17-831

In Re: Estate of

Laura A. Braseth,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated September 29, 2003. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Eugene A. Braseth, whose address is 5515 Girard Avenue N., Brooklyn Center, Minnesota 55430, to serve as the personal representative of the decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Dated: July 18, 2017

Alona Warns

Registrar

Kate Fogartv

Court Adminstrator

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Charles Kallemeyn (MN# 189054)

Kallemeyn & Kallemeyn, PLLC

3200 Main Street NW, Suite 370

Coon Rapids, Minnesota 55448

Telephone: (763) 427-5131

[email protected]

Published in the

Brooklyn Center Sun Post

August 3, 10, 2017

714533