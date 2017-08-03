Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF HENNEPIN
FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COURT
PROBATE/MENTAL HEALTH DIVISION
COURT FILE NO.:
27-PA-PR-17-831
In Re: Estate of
Laura A. Braseth,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated September 29, 2003. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Eugene A. Braseth, whose address is 5515 Girard Avenue N., Brooklyn Center, Minnesota 55430, to serve as the personal representative of the decedents estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Dated: July 18, 2017
Alona Warns
Registrar
Kate Fogartv
Court Adminstrator
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Charles Kallemeyn (MN# 189054)
Kallemeyn & Kallemeyn, PLLC
3200 Main Street NW, Suite 370
Coon Rapids, Minnesota 55448
Telephone: (763) 427-5131
Published in the
Brooklyn Center Sun Post
August 3, 10, 2017
714533