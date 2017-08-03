School Board – INTERMEDIATE DISTRICT NO. 287

PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA

NOTICE RELATING TO FACILITIES MAINTENANCE BONDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Intermediate District No. 287, Plymouth, Minnesota (the District) intends to issue Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2017b (the Bonds) in a principal amount not to exceed $5,640,000, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 123B.595. The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to finance health and safety and deferred maintenance projects at the Districts Edgewood Education Center (collectively, the Projects), as described in the Districts ten-year facility plan (the Facility Plan). A copy of the Facility Plan will be on file with the District and available for public inspection at the District offices during regular business hours. The total amount of outstanding indebtedness of the District as of July 1, 2017 is $70,525,532. Any interested person may submit written comments relating to the Bonds or the Projects to the District.

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD OF INTERMEDIATE DISTRICT NO. 287, PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA

Published in the

Sun Sailor, Sun Current, Sun Post,

The Press

August 3, 2017

715151