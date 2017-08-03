Service above self

The Rotary Clubs from Maple Grove, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal-New Hope-Robbinsdale and Rogers hosted a free community event July 29 to celebrate the Rotary Foundation’s 100th anniversary. The Foundation has spent more than $3 billion on projects that promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, support education, save mothers and children and grow local communities.

The free event took place in the Town Green Park in Maple Grove. Activities during the event included: looking at the Rotary’s Peaceful Dream for CROSS Kids project (which builds beds for families that cannot afford them), learning about Days for Girls (sustainable feminine hygiene kits that fit into zip bags), exploring a shelter box (which houses a tent, blankets, cooking pots, etc.), music by the Brooklyn Center High School Band, bouncy houses and food trucks.