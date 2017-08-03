Service above self

Community & People

The Rotary Clubs from Maple Grove, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal-New Hope-Robbinsdale and Rogers hosted a free community event July 29 to celebrate the Rotary Foundation’s 100th anniversary. The Foundation has spent more than $3 billion on projects that promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, support education, save mothers and children and grow local communities.

The free event took place in the Town Green Park in Maple Grove. Activities during the event included: looking at the Rotary’s Peaceful Dream for CROSS Kids project (which builds beds for families that cannot afford them), learning about Days for Girls (sustainable feminine hygiene kits that fit into zip bags), exploring a shelter box (which houses a tent, blankets, cooking pots, etc.), music by the Brooklyn Center High School Band, bouncy houses and food trucks.

The area Rotary Clubs from Maple Grove, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal-New Hope-Robbinsdale and Rogers host a community event to celebrate the Rotary Foundation’s 100th anniversary at the Town Green in Maple Grove on July 29. There were two bouncy houses for kids to enjoy. (Photo by Alicia Miller) A large cake was part of the 100th Rotary Foundation celebration. (Photo by Alicia Miller) This is a Shelter Box was on display for the community to explore. Inside the box is a tent, cook stove, pots, pans dishes and blankets for people to use that may have been displaced due to a natural disaster. (Photo by Alicia Miller) Kids even had a place to color as well. (Photo by Alicia Miller) The Maple Grove Rotary set up a demonstration of how they make feminine hygiene kits to provide to the Days for Girls organization. (Photo by Alicia Miller) The Brooklyn Center High School Band performs for those in attendance at the area Rotary Clubs free community event. (Photo by Alicia Miller)
